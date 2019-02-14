Halle Berry Flaunts Her Killer Body In Lace Bra On Instagram — ‘Be Your Own Valentine, Ladies’

Halle Berry wants the ladies who follow her on Instagram to focus on themselves today. On Valentine’s Day, the stunning 52-year-old actress took to the popular social media platform to share a sizzling snapshot of herself rocking a lace bra, putting her insane body on display.

In the photo in question, the Catwoman star is featured in a gorgeous white setting that contrasts with the black of her outfit. The Oscar winner is rocking a sheer lace bra, which she wore with loose black pants that sit high on her waist, helping accentuate her hourglass figure — particularly her bust and small waist.

The Monster’s Ball actress is striking a powerful pose, with her legs open and her arms stretched out behind her. Her face is covered by her hair, indicating that Berry was captured while moving. Her brunette tresses are flowing in different directions, as if Berry had been shaking her head side to side just before the photo was taken. The powerful pose showcases her incredibly toned abs, as well as her strong arms and shoulders.

In the caption, Berry urged her lady followers to be their own Valentine, a comment she paired with a black heart emoji. The post, which Berry shared with her 4.6 million Instagram followers, garnered more than 18,000 likes and more than 400 comments in very short order.

Users of the social media platform — and fans of the actress — took to the comments section to wish Berry a happy Valentine’s Day, and to share their admiration for her, praising her beauty and her talents.

“That’s it Miss Halle, let’s love ourselves, It’s the best we should do to be able to love others. Happy Valentine’s Day,” one user wrote, pairing the comment with hearts and a red rose emoji.

“Yep! I just had a full hour facial, feeling great, you’re an inspiration,” another one chimed in.

In addition to urging women to love themselves online, Berry has also been busy professionally. As Variety reported, Berry co-produced Boomerang‘s spinoff TV series. As the report detailed, Berry came onboard, even though she wasn’t initially sold on the project.

“At first I was like, ‘No, I don’t think so.’ I didn’t think it was a good idea. I love this movie so much. I know how many people love this movie so much. I was like, ‘I don’t know if there’s a way we can do this, Lena,'” Berry said of her conversation with series creator Lena Waithe.

But Berry came around once Withe explained that the series will feature new faces and a new storyline, and won’t be a remake of the popular 1992 film.