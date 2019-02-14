Ingo Rademacher Reveals Major ‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Jasper ‘Jax’ Jacks Returning To Port Charles

Massive General Hospital spoilers reveal that actor Ingo Rademacher is returning to the show. Fans have been speculating about this possibility since it was announced that Rademacher was leaving The Bold and the Beautiful. Now, however, it’s been made official.

On Thursday morning, a video clip was posted to the General Hospital Twitter page, one that showed a throwback clip of Laura Wright’s Carly and Rademacher’s Jasper “Jax” Jacks. It was simply teased as a “Throwback Thursday” post, and featured an emotional scene when Carly and Jax were sharing a painful goodbye.

At the end of the clip, a man was shown from the back watching the clip on a television. Then, the man turned toward the camera and it was Ingo. Rademacher teased that the scene couldn’t be the end between Carly and Jax, then added that it wasn’t the end because he was returning to General Hospital.

Rademacher said that Jax’s legacy will continue in a big way, and that he’d see everybody soon. He didn’t reveal exactly how soon Jax would be popping up in Port Charles again, but it seems likely it’ll be sooner rather than later. The actor also didn’t say whether this was a brief or a long-term return, but it sounds as if a big storyline is ahead.

This news comes on the heels of a teaser that actress Eden McCoy shared via Twitter on Wednesday. Eden, who plays Carly and Jax’s daughter, Josslyn, teased that big news was on the way.

Given the way that Wednesday’s General Hospital episode ended, it seemed that Eden might have been teasing the pregnancy news that appears to be on the horizon for Carly. Now, however, it seems certain that McCoy was referencing Rademacher’s return.

STARTING NOW on ABC: Jax's days in Port Charles are numbered. His love affair with Carly is a different story entirely. #GH pic.twitter.com/JvEfph4Gjm — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) April 24, 2017

As the Inquisitr shared, a surprise pregnancy is supposed to be revealed during Thursday’s Valentine’s Day episode. Based on the sneak peek for the show, it looks like Carly and Sonny will be finding out another baby is on the way.

How will Jax factor into all of this? Will Jax play spoiler once again to Carly and Sonny — or is there a new love interest on the horizon for him?

Unfortunately, General Hospital spoilers haven’t revealed any juicy tidbits about Ingo Rademacher’s upcoming storyline yet. There are a lot of big things on the horizon, as the Inquisitr also recently shared that Dominic Zamprogna is returning as Dante for a brief arc as well. Stay tuned for additional information regarding what’s on the way as more teasers emerge.