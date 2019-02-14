Stassi Schroeder And Beau Clark Ring In Second Valentine’s Day, She Looks Back On The Moment She Fell In Love

Stassi Schroeder knew she loved Beau Clark when he...

Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark are celebrating their second Valentine’s Day, and hopefully it is just as eventful as their first.

In a series of Instagram Stories shared on February 14, the Vanderpump Rules star looked back on her first Valentine’s Day with Clark — and shared several photos of their murder-themed celebration in 2018.

“Last year, Beau’s bloody/murder Valentine’s surprise,” Schroeder wrote in the caption of one of her photos, also adding the hashtag “never forget.”

Schroeder also said that Valentine’s Day of 2018 was “perhaps” the moment she first knew she was in love with her boyfriend. As fans of Vanderpump Rules likely know, Schroeder and Clark confirmed their romance with one another in February of last year — months after Schroeder’s August of 2017 split from Patrick Meagher, who she dated on and off for four years.

Around the time that Schroeder’s throwback Valentine’s Day posts were made, Clark shared a sweet post of his own — one which included a verse out of the Bible.

In his post, the text of which was taken from 1 Corinthians 13:13, a message read, “Three things that will last forever-faith, hope, and love-and the greatest of these is love.”

Could Clark’s “forever” message be a hint that he will soon get down on one knee and propose to Schroeder? Fans will have to wait and see.

Although a Valentine’s Day engagement is far from promised, it wouldn’t come as much of a surprise to those close to Schroeder and Clark. After all, several members of the Vanderpump Rules cast have already suggested they will be the next couple on the show to get engaged.

Just last year, two of the show’s couples — Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright and Lala Kent and Randall Emmett — got engaged. Soon, Taylor and Cartwright will be seen getting married in Kentucky.

In November of last year, the Vanderpump Rules cast opened up about Schroeder and Clark’s romance, which made its debut on the show in December of last year.

“We think Beau is great, we’re so happy for them, I think they’re so adorable how they dress up together and do all kinds of stuff like that. I think they’re great for each other,” Cartwright told Us Weekly.

“He’s an amazing guy,” Taylor said. “They both really love each other.”

“I love Beau. I’m like, so rooting for them. He’s such a great addition to our little family. I’m sure that that will be the next couple to put a ring on it, definitely,” Lala Kent added.