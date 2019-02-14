‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Friday, February 15: Bill Wants His Family Back

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that at least one father is missing his family after Valentine’s Day. Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) has always said that he puts family first, but he has often made choices that hurt those he loves. Bill is trying to make amends after causing chaos in his sons’ lives over the last year. He will talk to his henchman Justin (Aaron D. Spears) about the changes he wishes to implement in his life.

Bill has always been a man on a mission, but this time his goals won’t be for his financial gain. Dollar Bill has his eye on getting his family back, and he will share his heart’s desire with Justin, per Highlight Hollywood.

After Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) pushed him off of the balcony last year, Bill vowed that he was a changed man. He alienated Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) by seducing Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), and fired Wyatt (Darin Brooks) from Spencer Publishing. If that wasn’t enough, he also pushed Will (Finnegan George) aside as he pursued his carnal interests. At the time, Katie (Heather Tom) felt compelled to apply for sole custody of Will.

But everything changed for Bill when he nearly lost his life. While lying in his hospital bed, he asked Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) to take off his sword necklace because he no longer wanted to be a ruthless man. He wanted to be someone whom his sons could depend upon.

And Bill has stood by his word. He did not have Ridge thrown in jail when he pushed him off of the balcony, and kept mum when he found out that he had colluded with Judge McMullen (Joe Lando). He also kept his promise to Steffy and Taylor (Hunter Tylo) about not letting the authorities know that it was the psychiatrist who had shot him in the back earlier that year.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Wyatt will tell his father that Katie and Thorne have split. Although it appears as if Bill is interested in getting Brooke back, Justin will see another opportunity for his boss.

Justin and Donna will team up to bring Katie and Bill back together, details the Inquisitr. Donna noticed that they definitely still have an easygoing friendship, while Justin knows that Bill has always had a soft spot for Katie. But will it be too soon for Katie to move on, and will Bill give up his dream to have Brooke by his side once again?

Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.