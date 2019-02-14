‘B&B’ Casting News For The Week Of February 18: Whose Baby Is It Anyway?

Bold and the Beautiful casting news for the week of February 18 reveals that the kids will take center stage.

Baby fever is running amok on The Bold and the Beautiful. February sweeps this year seems to revolve around the baby switch drama, per Highlight Hollywood. Katie Logan (Heather Tom) and Thorne Forrester’s (Ingo Rademacher) split will also have some serious repercussions for Katie’s son.

Monday, February 18

Isabella De Armas and Redford Prindiville will return as baby Phoebe. The two adorable infants share the role of Steffy Forrester’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) newly adopted daughter.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) has just found out that Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) is not the baby’s biological mother. She now knows that her father switched babies and gave one of the infants to Steffy to adopt.

Zoe is stunned that her father is capable of such a hideous crime, but his defense will be that he was just keeping her safe. B&B viewers will remember that Reese Buckingham (Wayne Brady) owed thugs $200,000 in gambling debt. They were threatening to harm Zoe, and he felt compelled to do anything to keep her safe.

Flo has not disclosed that Hope (Annika Noelle) is Phoebe’s mother yet, but Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Zoe will also find out this information. In fact, she will demand that Reese tell Hope and Steffy that Phoebe is actually Beth.

Tuesday, February 19

Wednesday, February 20

Finnegan George returns as Will Spencer.

Will’s stepfather, Thorne, wants to get an annulment from Will’s mother, Katie. It seems ironic that Thorne and Katie got married a day before the custody trial to present a united front. They wanted the court to believe that they were a stable family — and that Thorne could be a steady influence in Will’s life.

Now it is the same Thorne who is opting out of Will’s life, and Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) will have to step up once again for his boy. Bill has been a positive influence in Will’s life since the custody case, and loves spending time with his son.

However, the news of Katie and Thorne’s split will be a hard blow for Will, who had just come to depend on Thorne. Hopefully, Katie and Bill will break the news gently to their son.

Thursday, February 21

Tune in to Bold and the Beautiful every weekday on CBS.