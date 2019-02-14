Cardi B Has An Edgy New Piercing And It Looks Super Painful

Fresh off a return to Instagram and her first Grammy win, Cardi B has debuted a new piercing — and it looks very painful. According to an Instagram post by tattoo artist Luis Vega at City of Angels Tattoos, the “Money” rapper has added some new metal to the middle of her bottom lip.

TMZ reports that Vega didn’t realize that Cardi was a celebrity at first. It was only when they started having a conversation that he realized just who he was speaking to. He even told her that she looked and sounded like Cardi B before it dawned on him that he was speaking to the woman herself.

Cardi hasn’t posted a photo of herself rocking the new piercing on her Instagram page as yet. But as mentioned earlier, she’s only recently returned to the platform. She deleted it soon after she won the award for “Best Rap Album” at the Grammys on Sunday after she received criticism for the win.

In a now-deleted Instagram video, Cardi vented her frustration with the backlash she had received.

“I remember last year when I didn’t win for ‘Bodak Yellow’ and everybody was like, ‘Cardi got snubbed,’ ” she said, as reported by CNN. “Now this year’s a f***ing problem?”

Whilst she has received criticism, Cardi has also posted some congratulatory comments that she has gotten from other artists in her industry. Rappers like Chance The Rapper, Salt-N-Pepa, Plies, and J.Cole have shared some positive words about her win. Even Nipsey Hustle — one of her competitors in the “Best Rap Album” category at the Grammys — sent her a shout-out on Instagram.

“When it’s ‘yo time, it’s ‘yo time,” he wrote under a photo of Cardi accepting her award.

A lot of the criticism for Cardi came from Nicki Minaj fans, who voiced displeasure that the veteran female rapper had been snubbed. Cardi is now the first woman to win the Grammy in the rap album category. Many Minaj fans felt that their “queen” should have had that honor.

In her first post after her brief departure, Cardi promoted her upcoming song with Bruno Mars. She accompanied the post with the hashtag “#twogrammyawardwinningartist” — an apparent reference to the comments she received after her Grammy win.

Bruno and Cardi B have worked together before. She added her signature spice to the official remix of his song “Finesse.” According to Billboard.com, the song went two-times platinum. It also clinched the No. 3 spot on the Billboard 100 and the No. 1 spot on two charts — Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs, and Pop Songs Airplay.