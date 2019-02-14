Chick-Fil-A Valentine’s Day Special Lets You Show Love With Chicken

Gifting your lover with chocolate on Valentine’s Day is so 2018. This year, fried chicken is the best way to show your affection, according to Chick-fil-A.

The fast-food chain is offering its customers an opportunity to purchase an order of Chick-fil-A nuggets or Chick-n-Minis. The trays became available at participating restaurants on January 21 for customers to pick up. The restaurant said on its website that the promotion gives the public a unique way to spread the love.

“If you’re looking for something unique for that special someone in your life, swing by a participating Chick-fil-A to pick up a 30-count Chick-fil-A Nuggets, 10-count Chick-n-Minis, or 6-count Chocolate Chunk Cookies in a heart-shaped container,” the promotion teases.

The restaurant also said that the trays can be perfect during breakfast, lunch, or dinner. Chick-fil-A also provided readers with a list of ways to “spread the love” on Valentine’s Day for both their loved ones and the public. The list includes performing an act of kindness, DIY decor, surprising someone with breakfast in bed and treating yourself to one of your favorite restaurants for lunch. Chick-fil-A also added that if your special someone is craving sweets on February 14, they still have you covered with an option for a 6-count cookie tray.

Roses are red, violets are blue, we know you love Nuggets, and we do too! — Chick-fil-A, Inc. (@ChickfilA) February 12, 2019

The promotion has been shown all over social media, with followers of the restaurant tagging them with pictures of their chicken nugget trays and heart-shaped breakfast sandwiches. One user shared the spread on her Instagram page and commented that she was “one happy prego lady” after receiving the gift from her husband.

Chick-fil-A launched in 1967 in Atlanta before becoming a national restaurant chain. The restaurant is notorious for its Christian-based service and somewhat conservative views. The chain currently closes on Sundays nationwide and has acclaimed customer service comparable to other chains. It was dubbed America’s favorite fast-food restaurant in 2018, according to Today. The company’s website claims that promotions like this will give people another excuse to be kind to one another.

“One of the best ways to celebrate Valentine’s Day is to do something small, and when it’s least expected!” said the chain. “Whether you pay for your colleague’s cup of coffee or slip a note of encouragement in a friend’s purse, a little kindness goes a long way.”

The restaurant’s promotion runs until the end of Valentine’s Day. Chick-fil-A encouraged its customers to check with their local restaurant to confirm the trays are offered by them.