Top 10 Least Romantic Love Songs You Should Not Play For Your Sweetheart On Valentine’s Day

Whatever you do, take these songs out of your iTunes playlist.

Valentine’s Day is always one of those holidays that comes around and people look to go all out for the one they love. There will be romantic dinners, thoughtful presents, and beautiful flowers handed out to bring forth true showings of love and affection. Unfortunately, not everyone puts a ton of thought in and will sometimes rush into things, and that’s why you need to remember not to play any of the top 10 least romantic songs for your sweetheart.

When it comes to choosing the right music for your dinner or an evening in, you’ll want to pick it all very carefully. Some songs may sound wonderful and have a beautiful melody, but make sure you listen to the lyrics or you could end up in an incredibly embarrassing situation.

1.) “Everything About You” – Ugly Kid Joe

It sounds sweet by the title, but this is actually Ugly Kid Joe’s way of letting you know he hates absolutely everything. More specifically, Joe hates everything about “you,” and he even points out how he actually gets sick when he’s around you.

2.) “I Want You Back” – The Jackson Five

Almost every single song from The Jackson Five is something that is catchy and almost encourages you to sing along. Sit back and listen to the lyrics, though, and you’ll realize that this tune is all about how poorly a guy treated his girlfriend and how he’s now willing to do whatever it takes to get her back.

3.) “It Wasn’t Me” – Shaggy

Shaggy was singing about how he was caught “red-handed” cheating, but he still tries to deny it. Think about that for a second.

Sting and Shaggy!? I can see it now. The #Sting and #Shaggy tour. "Every breath you take, every move you make, it wasn't me" pic.twitter.com/eL53afqY5Y — ????Amy ???? (@Amelia_mcJ) February 14, 2019

4.) “I Hate Everything About You” – Three Days Grace

Another song on this list about hating everything about someone, but they are indeed different. The hit single did really well for the group, but letting someone you’re with know that you “haven’t missed them yet” doesn’t really scream romance.

5.) “Elenore” – The Turtles

It tries to come across rather sweet and sincere, but it’s rather passive-aggressive and gives a lot of backhanded compliments. The Turtles really “think” that Elenore is groovy and that they “think” they love her, but it doesn’t seem as if they’re really overly sure.

6.) “I Just Had Sex” – Lonely Island

Don’t. Just don’t do this.

7.) “Love The One You’re With” – Luther Vandross

Luther Vandross is truly one of the kings of romance, but this is one of his songs which really didn’t bring forth feelings of warmth. Vandross is making sure that people love who they have now even if they are still pining for their past lovers.

8.) “My Place” – Nelly

Nelly’s song could sound sweet, but if you actually pay attention to the lyrics, you’ll realize it’s not all that great. He is singing about being the other man and how he wants to flip the script now and get you away from your current guy.

Sweet-ish?

9.) “The Blowers Daughter” – Damien Rice

Damien Rice really has some truly great ballads and this is an incredibly beautiful one. It’s a song about how he can’t possibly forget his beloved and that it’s impossible for him to take his eyes or his mind off of her.

Everything sounds great until the very last line in which he says he can’t take his mind off of her, “til I find somebody new.”

10.) “Every Breath You Take” – The Police

This is one of the biggest hits that The Police and Sting have ever had, and you’d be hard-pressed to find someone who doesn’t know the lyrics. Still, have you ever actually listened and paid attention to them?

If you’re in the early stages of your relationship and wanting to impress someone, it may be a good idea not to play this stalker-esque song for Valentine’s Day.