White House ‘Still Negotiating What To Report’ For Donald Trump’s Height And Weight On Physical, Pundit Says

It has been one week since the White House announced that Donald Trump’s physical showed he was in very good health, but with the full results of that physical still not released, one pundit thinks that they are still trying to determine what exactly to say about the president’s height and weight.

Last week, Trump traveled to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for his annual physical with White House physician Dr. Sean Conley. The White House announced afterward that Trump was examined over the course of approximately four hours and that his health was “very good,” CBS News reported.

But the statement also prompted some immediate criticism, especially given the controversial nature of the last annual physical Trump had while in office. The physical listed Trump at 6-foot-3 and 239 pounds — putting him exactly one pound short of being classified as obese. The measurements drew immediate pushback as many noted that Trump was very obviously shorter than his listed height, which was clear when Trump stood shoulder to shoulder with Canadian leader Justin Trudeau, who is listed at 6-foot-2 but was clearly taller than Trump.

Others pointed out that Donald Trump looked much heavier than 239 pounds. As the Kansas City Star reported, the physical results spawned what critics called the “Girther Movement,” a play on the birther conspiracy that Trump pushed claiming that Barack Obama was not really born in the United States. Critics called on Trump to give a live weigh-in, with Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn even offering $100,000 to the charity of Trump’s choice if he would step on an accurate scale before an impartial medical professional.

Donald Trump never addressed the concerns about his weight, and this year’s physical announcement has dredged them up again. Pundit Dr. Dena Grayson joked that the White House was still trying to negotiate the numbers it would release for Trump’s height and weight this year.

It’s been nearly a week since Trump had his physical, and no data have been released.???? They’re probably still negotiating what to report for his height and weight.???? pic.twitter.com/2z2Xup7wv5 — Dr. Dena Grayson (@DrDenaGrayson) February 13, 2019

Many believe that Donald Trump’s weight should be going up this year, as even the White House admitted in its statement that Trump had not been following the recommendations set out for him to get more exercise and cut out the fast food.

Trump’s still hiding his physical results. I bet the results will reveal he is physically and mentally unfit to serve. Not like we needed more proof of that. — Scott Dworkin (@funder) February 14, 2019

It is not clear when the full results of Donald Trump’s physical might be released, but CNN‘s Dr. Sanjay Gupta noted that the results are likely already compiled and now being analyzed. He said it could take up to two weeks to have a final report compiled.