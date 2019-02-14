Nickelodeon Announces ‘All That’ Revival With Original Cast Members, Including Kenan Thompson

Now ’90s kids have a little something to celebrate!

Nickelodeon recently announced that they will be reviving one of their hit shows, All That, and mixing the new with old. According to Variety, the show is going to feature new cast members but will also bring back some alum from the original, including SNL star Kenan Thompson, which is fitting considering that All That is basically an SNL for teens.

Thompson will also serve as executive producer for the series. He was one of the more popular cast members of the show, especially since he and Kel Mitchell were the stars of one of the hit sketches on the show, “Good Burger.” As fans know, that eventually branched off into a 1997 film.

The popular show ran for over a decade on Nickelodeon in the ’90s and into 2000, and it was one of the more well-liked shows on the network. President of Nickelodeon Brian Robbins says that All That has “stayed in the zeitgeist for many years,” before saying that people are very fond of the show.

He also thinks that the revival of the show will help Nickelodeon find new talent for the network as it has obviously done in the past.

“We think there’s a great opportunity to find the next pool of stars. We want to bring the show back in a real fun way,” he shared. “This summer, we are going to bring back a lot of the original cast and the cast through the years, and let them introduce the new cast of All That to the world.”

And Thompson is equally as excited as Robbins to get the show going again, especially since it was the show that helped launch his career.

“It means everything to me. It was my first job that I ever had. It gave me an opportunity.”

Kenan is obviously busy with other projects like Saturday Night Live but since he was pitched the idea, he knew he had to be a part of it. The funnyman says that he will do his best to go to everything and be a big part of the show, and if he cannot physically be at a table read for the show, he says that he will definitely be on the phone for it.

Some of the other cast members who helped get their start from the show include Amanda Bynes, Nick Cannon, and even Jamie Lynn Spears, who later starred on another hit Nickelodeon show, Zoey 101.

The All That revival is expected to premiere sometime this summer.