‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry ‘Thinks’ She Would Get Married Again

The reality show star opens up about what she is looking for in a partner.

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry hasn’t had the best of luck with relationships. She recently opened up to Hollywood Life about her thoughts for the future, including if she would ever get married again and if she would date another man.

Kailyn talked about her hesitance to get into another relationship after she was burned by an ex who sold stories about her to tabloids. The mom of three admitted she was “shocked” that someone she dated had done that to her, admitting that not even the fathers of her sons have done that to her.

Being on television, it can be hard to know who to trust and it sounds like that is where Kailyn is at with dating. She explained in the interview that she will be “really careful” with any future relationships she may find herself in. Rather than be open about her dating life, she prefers to keep her future relationships “private.”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kailyn tweeted that she would “never be with another man again.” However, it appears there was more to that tweet than what some initially thought. Kailyn opened about what she meant to Hollywood Life and explained that she would never date another man on TV again. It sounds like Kailyn is going to be a lot more private with her dating life and, if she does find herself in another relationship, fans may not get to meet that person on Teen Mom 2.

Fans met Kailyn Lowry on her Season 2 episode of 16 and Pregnant. On the episode, she and her then-boyfriend Jo Rivera found out they were expecting a son. Kailyn did not have much support at home and eventually moved in with Jo and his family. The couple couldn’t make their relationship work and Kailyn eventually moved out on her own and worked hard to care for her and her son.

Eventually, Kailyn met a man named Javi Marroquin and they married and had a son together. However, that marriage didn’t work out and they ended up getting a divorce. Since then, Kailyn has had another son with another man.

Since she is divorced, fans wonder if Kailyn would ever get married again. While she has already admitted she wants to keep her dating life “private,” she isn’t opposed to the idea of marriage.

“I think I would get married again. I always go back and forth with it, like I would never do it again. But, I think in the right situation with the right person, I think so,” Kailyn told Hollywood Life in the above interview.

Although Kailyn isn’t opposed to the idea of marriage, she has set her standards pretty high revealing that any future partner has to be “good with kids” and needs to have a job, a car, and “some goals.”

Season 9 of Teen Mom 2 is currently airing on MTV. Fans can catch up with Kailyn and her three boys Monday nights.