Taglines From ‘The Real Housewives Of New York City’ Season 11 Are Finally Revealed

Just days after fans were treated to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast taglines and premiere, Bravo gave fans an early Valentine’s Day gift by releasing the taglines from The Real Housewives of New York City.

Bravo just released the intro to the hit show that features new taglines ahead of every season. And while the show does not premiere until the beginning of March, the intro alone has already got fans super excited for the premiere. Everyone aside from Carole Radziwill will appear again on Season 11 of the show. That means that the drama will be in full force with Dorinda Medley, Sonja Morgan, Ramona Singer, Bethenny Frankel, Luann De Lesseps, and Tinsley Mortimer.

Luann De Lesseps isn’t ashamed of her legal issues, including her arrest and the lawsuit that was brought forth over the sale of a home by her ex-husband and children as she makes light of it in a short but sweet line.

“I plead guilty…to being fabulous.”

Leave it to Sonja Morgan to push the envelope a little bit with her new tagline. As fans of the show know, she’s very popular in the gay community and she made light of that fact with her intro statement.

“People call me over the top, but lately I prefer being a bottom,” she tells viewers.

Of course, Bethenny Frankel has had a rough year with the death of boyfriend Dennis Shields and the ongoing drama with ex-husband Jason Hoppy. But at the end of the day, she has her booming Skinny Girl business and for that, she is grateful.

“When life gives me limes, I make margaritas.”

Then there is Dorinda Medley, who has infamously sparred with a number of ladies in the cast. She may be a great friend, but she’s also not afraid to stick up for herself, and she makes mention of that in her signature line.

“If you’ve got a problem with me, it’s your problem,” she says to the camera.

Next up is one of the OG’s of the Big Apple, Ramona Singer, who has been with the cast since day one. Viewers have seen a lot go on in her life, including her divorce from husband Mario Singer, but now she’s focusing on herself and she wants it all.

“The only thing I’ll settle for is more.”

Last but not least is the newest cast member, Tinsley Mortimer. Tinsley joined the cast of the show a few seasons back and lived with Sonja for a while before finally moving out on her own. Like many of the other women, she is still navigating the dating world and looking for husband material.

“Game, set, now, I need a match,” she says.

RHONY premieres Wednesday, March 6, at 9 p.m. on Bravo.