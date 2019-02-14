Elizabeth Hurley Sizzles In Sheer Robe On Valentine’s Day

Elizabeth Hurley is celebrating Valentine’s Day with a sexy Instagram snap. Earlier today, the English beauty took to her Instagram page to share a sultry photo of herself in honor of the international day of love.

For her latest Instagram snapshot, the gorgeous actress swathed her majestic figure in a sparkling see-through robe. Her cheeky outfit showed plenty of skin – despite the many silky white polka dots adorning the delicate garment.

The 53-year-old stunner turned heads and sent pulses racing after striking a sweltering pose that left many of her 1.2 million Instagram followers hot under the collar. In the photo, the Royals star gave a torrid look to the camera as she posed with her cheek resting against her shoulder, displaying one of her best come-hither looks.

In the sizzling Instagram snap, the Bedazzled star flaunted a wild look highlighted by her unruly brown tresses, which framed her face with their untamed bounty. In addition, the Estée Lauder spokesmodel wore her signature dark makeup – consisting of thick deep black eyeliner both over her lashes and also under the lower lid – which made her dazzling blue eyes pop.

In the photo caption, the Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery actress wished her Instagram followers a happy Valentine’s Day and expressed her enthusiasm for the celebrated holiday with not one, but five heart emojis.

The alluring photograph got the EDtv star some viral attention, with many of her Instagram fans flocking to the comments section to show their unbridled reactions.

“Be still my heart,” quipped one of Elizabeth’s Instagram followers, while another wrote, “Gorgeous!! Happy Valentine’s!! Lots of love to you,” followed by a string oh heart emojis.

“Love this pic, swinging sixties [sic] vibe, sultry and sexy,” remarked one Instagram user. “Hottest woman on earth!! [sic]” exclaimed another.

All in all, her sultry Valentine’s Day photo garnered close to 22,000 likes and a little shy of 550 comments within three hours of having been posted. While most of her Instagram fans took the time to leave sweet messages, in which they gushed over Elizabeth’s stunning beauty and ageless physique, many went the simple route and filled the comments section with scores of flattering emojis.

The ravishing actress, who is also the owner of an eponymous swimwear line, has been turning the heat up on Instagram lately, showing off her age-defying figure in a number of hot snapshots. Last week, Elizabeth put her cleavage on display in a fabulous low-cut pink dress to mark the World Cancer Day on February 4, as reported by the Inquisitr at the time.

The British actress and model followed up with a racy Instagram snapshot in which she flaunted her buxom curves in a peach bandeau bikini, per a previous report from the Inquisitr.