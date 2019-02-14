Michael Jackson’s Family Reveal They Had A ‘Plan B’ If Their Brother Was Convicted Of Child Abuse

Michael Jackson’s brother Jermaine has revealed that if the “King of Pop” had been convicted of child abuse in the wake of his 2005 court case they would have initiated a plan B.

The Mirror reports that Jermaine, 64, revealed that the Jacksons had a private jet on standby ready to save their brother from jail and whisk him away to Bahrain.

Bahrain would have been an ideal sanctuary for a convict on the run from justice because the country has no extradition treaty with the U.S. As such, Jackson could have carried on living a life of luxury without the fear of constantly looking over his shoulder to see if the lawmen were on his tail.

Jermaine explained that Michael wasn’t aware of the plot, but had no doubt that his brother would have hopped on the jet in a “heartbeat” If it entailed escaping a life behind bars. He also admitted there was no way his brother would have survived jail. Jermaine added that if they were going to “crucify” his brother for “something that he didn’t do, then America didn’t deserve him.

“At the end of the day, this is supposed to be the land of the brave, home of the free, democracy, freedom of speech. The way they were treating him, none of that existed. Why should he have gone to jail for something he didn’t do?”

The family explained the minute the defense team suggested the verdict might go against Jackson, they would have smuggled him out of his Neverland estate and put him on a jet plane, financed by a secret friend.

In his book, You Are Not Alone: Michael Through A Brother’s Eyes, Jermaine details how Michael would have been accompanied to the Middle East by his entire family, who would have been happy to give up their American citizenship if it meant their brother was not alone in a strange land.

In the aftermath of the 14-week trial in 2015, which ended with Jackson being acquitted of molesting 13-year-old cancer patient Gavin Arviso, the singer did move to Bahrain, but his sanctuary in the Persian Gulf kingdom was short-lived.

CNN reported in 2009 that with his life was falling apart at the seams, Jackson sold the Neverland ranch and fled the spotlight. In Bahrain, Jackson was the honored guest of Sheikh Abdulla Bin Hamad Bin Isa Al-Khalifa, the king’s son and a friend of Jermaine Jackson.

His stay in the kingdom didn’t last long. After 11 months, Jackson headed to London, where he was sued by Sheikh Abdulla in Britain’s High Court for $7.7 million. Abdulla claimed the pop star had reneged on a music contract.