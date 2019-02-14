Lala Kent And Fiance Randall Emmett Part Ways Ahead Of Valentine’s Day As She Works On Her New Movie

Randall Emmett flew home from Puerto Rico on Wednesday.

Randall Emmett said “goodbye” to Lala Kent on Wednesday as he headed home to his two kids, London and Rylee, from Puerto Rico, where he and his team have been hard at work on his latest film, Axis Sally.

On his Instagram Story, the movie producer shared a video of himself and the Vanderpump Rules star, who was in costume for her new role, and asked, “Boo bear are you going to miss me?”

“Oh yeah!” Kent replied.

“Happy Early Valentine’s Day… alright baby I love you, I’ll see you in two days,” he then said.

Once he returned home on his private plane, Emmett reunited with his two kids and awarded them with an early Valentine’s Day gift of bouquets or roses.

Since landing in Puerto Rico last week, Kent and Emmett have been sharing tons of photos and videos of one another and the other stars of the movie, including Al Pacino and Kate Bosworth, on their social media pages. They’ve also posted videos from their hotel room, one of which featured a very animated Kent singing and dancing to her man as she looked out on the beach town beneath her.

Although Kent and Emmett won’t be together on Valentine’s Day, it’s very likely that they will spoil one another with over-the-top gifts at some point in time as they’ve been known to do in the past.

Kent and Emmett began dating in early 2016 during the time he was still married to ex-wife Ambyr Childers. However, as fans now know, Emmett and Childers had parted ways prior to his relationship with Kent and had been working out their divorce for some time. Then, in early 2018, just days after Emmett and Childers’ divorce was finalized, Kent and Emmett confirmed they were dating publicly for the very first time.

In December of last year, Kent opened up about her love story with Emmett during an interview with Entertainment Tonight, confirming that their first encounter took place at SUR Restaurant, where Vanderpump Rules is filmed.

“He just lets my crazy fly,” Kent said. “He just deals with me like a champion. He reminds me — and this sounds so weird, ’cause I don’t want to be that girl that’s like, ‘He reminds me of my dad,’ but he does. My dad treated my mom like a queen and I just found that quality, ’cause I just adored my dad so much.”

For more of Kent and her co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 7 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.