‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Thursday: Abby Confronts Mia

The Young and the Restless recap for Thursday, February 14 brings Valentine’s Day to Genoa City. After their “I love you,” Sharon ends up confessing to Rey. Plus, Kyle lashes out at Summer, Nick and Phyllis play games, and Abby is entirely through with Mia’s shenanigans.

Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) didn’t buy Sharon’s (Sharon Case) excuse of an accidental butt-dialed 911 on the night that J.T. died. He continued to question her about the call and what happened that night. Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) had to have help moving the body, and Rey realized that, but he believed that Nick (Joshua Morrow) helped his mother. Sharon wondered if Rey’s sudden “I love you” was a manipulation tactic. Rey said that both his feelings and the case are real, and he told Sharon he’d have somebody else question her if he had to. Eventually, Sharon blurted out that it was “self-defense” and that they had “no choice.” Inquisitr reported that tomorrow, the details of an alliance will come out.

At the Abbott cabin, Kyle (Michael Mealor) was briefly happy that Lola (Sasha Calle) decided to come. Of course, Lola caught Kyle and Summer (Hunter King) kissing, and she would not let Kyle get a word in edgewise. After reading Kyle the riot act, Lola said, “Thank God I didn’t have sex with you.” Kyle wanted Summer to leave, but she didn’t. He and Lola continued arguing until Lola revealed they’re finished for good.

After that, Kyle lashed out at Summer while he packed up his stuff. Summer told Kyle he could’ve treated her like a human, but Kyle countered that Summer has no feelings and that she always hurts him. Even so, Summer said that Kyle wants her, but he wouldn’t admit it.

Push comes to shove when a rivalry heats up in Genoa City this Valentine's Day. Check out all of the @CBSDaytime #Valentines specials here: https://t.co/t6fe4WSYJY pic.twitter.com/5pwqVf4XM2 — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) February 13, 2019

At Crimson Lights, Mia (Noemi Gonzalez) told Arturo (Jason Canela) that she called out his name instead of Rey’s, and Arturo was furious. Arturo insisted that Mia fix her mistake, but Mia couldn’t get in touch with Rey because he wouldn’t take her calls.

At Nick’s, Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) played a sexy game of strip trivia, which included questions about their life together. They enjoyed each other and declared it a great Valentine’s Day.

At the Club, Mariah (Camryn Grimes) and Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) enjoyed a Valentine’s date. Jack (Peter Bergman) and Kerry (Alice Hunter) also arrived for a memorable evening, and he gifted her with a diamond tennis bracelet. Elsewhere Abby (Melissa Ordway) and Arturo also got into the festivities. However, when Mia showed up, Arturo wanted to leave, but Abby refused. Arturo told Abby that Mia and Rey fought over him, and Abby decided to go have a little chat with Mia.