Carrie Underwood Reveals How She’s Spending Her First Valentine’s Day As A Mom Of Two

Carrie and husband Mike welcomed their second son in January.

Carrie Underwood has been keeping a bit of a low profile after giving birth to her second child, a baby boy named Jacob Bryan, on January 21, but now she’s revealing her big plans for her very first Valentine’s Day as a mom of two – and it involves a whole lot of chocolate. Per ABC News Radio, the country superstar – who married husband Mike Fisher in 2010 – admitted that she’ll be doing a lot of eating for the romantic holiday this year.

When asked if she has any big Valentine’s Day plans, the “Cry Pretty” singer revealed that it’s all about the treats for her as she joked, “Chocolate’s every woman’s friend. In their time of need or in their time of happiness or in their time of sadness or madness, chocolate is my friend.”

Though she didn’t reveal if she and her husband will be calling in a babysitter to take care of 3-week-old Jacob and his older brother, 3-year-old Isaiah, so they can head out for a date night, she did tease what kind of chocolates she’s hoping for from her husband of nine years this year.

“Anything with caramel in it…” Underwood – who the Inquisitr reported recently shared a very sweet tribute to her newbown son – said of her favorite sweet treats to snack on. “White chocolate’s good too. You can’t beat some good white chocolate.”

But it sounds like the retired hockey player may be getting off pretty easy this year by buying his wife some chocolate for their eight Valentine’s Day as a married couple, as she’s received at least one very lavish gift from her man for the holiday in the past.

Back in 2016, Carrie proudly showed off the seriously expensive gift Mike bought her for Valentine’s Day that year while attending the Grammys.

As the Inquisitr reported at the time, the blinding gift was an extravagant diamond necklace thought to weigh a huge 48 carats and estimated to be worth a whopping $3 million.

Jason Merritt / Getty Images

“It was a Valentine’s present, that I don’t deserve,” she said at the time in an interview with Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet at the annual music event. “It’s mine to wear, so whenever I feel like it, I can be in my sweat pants, making dinner, wearing my necklace.”

The star – who’s now a mom of two – also revealed that she had a hand in designing the stunning piece and knew what she was going to get ahead of time, so it wasn’t all a total surprise to her.

“We had been helping and working with designer Johnathon Arndt to make something special,” Carrie told the outlet of the extravagant piece of jewelry. “We don’t do a whole lot of gifts often, it was nice. This is many years’ worth of gifts.”

The seriously extravagant present is made even more surprising considering that the star told People before getting married that she actually considered herself to be “anti-Valentine’s day.”

“I don’t believe – and this goes for anybody – your man shouldn’t love you for one day out of 365,” Underwood said at the time when asked about the big day. “He should love you 365 days out of the year. I want Valentine’s Day every day.”

And it seems as though the “Love Wins” singer definitely found that with Fisher, who she’ll celebrate her ninth wedding anniversary with in July.

As the Inquisitr reported just last week, the couple joined forces for a very important cause by snapping Carrie’s first selfie since giving birth to their second child which both then posted to their Instagram accounts. The duo posed with big red X’s drawn on their hands and matching black baseball caps on their heads in support of the End It Movement to shine a light on slavery.