Here’s How Teresa Giudice Is Preparing For Joe’s Prison Release

Teresa Giudice, star of Bravo’s The Real Housewives of New Jersey, is reportedly preparing herself for her husband Joe Giudice’s release from prison after at the conclusion of his 41-month sentence for conspiracy to commit mail, wire, and bankruptcy fraud. The reality star, who has been operating at home as a single parent of the couple’s four daughters Gia, Milania, Audrianna, and Gabriella, will now have to readjust to her husband’s return to their lives after being separated from their family since 2016.

The couple’s future seems uncertain since it was revealed that Joe might be deported back to his native Italy at the end of his sentence in March, reported Radar Online. A judge ruled for deportation, despite the fact that Joe has lived in the United States his entire life and came here when he was a child. Joe has filed an appeal against the deportation order, which was confirmed during the show’s Season 9 finale. This appeal is still pending.

In the meantime, Giudice appears to be making plans for her husband’s release from prison but realizes it might be a tough adjustment for them both, as Joe Giudice was used to a different way of life in his family home before he left. He is now returning to a household where his wife has made all the family decisions for the past three years and raised their children alone during pivotal moments in their lives. Most of all, he no longer has little girls at home, as three of his daughters are now teenagers.

Bravo’s Daily Dish reported that during a sit-down to discuss the show’s Season 9, Melissa Gorga, Teresa’s sister-in-law revealed that it might be difficult for the longtime married couple to adjust when Joe finally returns to their New Jersey home.

Gorga remarked, “He’s going to want to be like, all right, listen, I’m the man, and yadda yadda yadda like he’s used to; I don’t know that [Teresa’s] gonna be like, OK, and just bow down. I think it’s going to be an adjustment.”

“Joe coming home is not coming home to the same Teresa he left. Just saying,” Gorga further alleged.

The reality star also said to Us Weekly that she did not think that Teresa would move to Italy with Joe if he was indeed deported.

“I don’t think so,” she said. “But I guess we’ll have to see.”

Andy Cohen asked Teresa if she and Joe would go their separate ways during the Season 9 reunion special. This caused her to break down in tears. People Magazine reported that “Teresa told Andy that if Joe gets deported, she’s not going.”

“She said that she and Joe had talked about it over the phone and that he understood.”

The family dynamic is also changing at a rapid pace at the Giudice home. Eldest daughter Gia was accepted to four colleges – Quinnipiac University, the University of Alabama, Penn State, and the University of Scranton, reported Bravo. It has not been released as to which higher education institution she will be attending.

This will alter the household which Joe Giudice is used to, as he is accustomed to having all of his daughters around him. When he left for prison, Gia was in her early years of high school. She is now 18, has a driver’s license and is forming her own life outside of their family home. Daughter Gabriella is now 15, Milania is 14, and Audriana is 10.

Giudice shared with the Daily Dish that she is thrilled how her daughters have evolved as young women, despite the harsh curveballs life has thrown the family.

“I live for them. I wake up every morning because of them. They’ve been through a lot and their strength, they’re pretty amazing. They even amaze me,” she said.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Bravo.