5 Ways Khloe Kardashian Is Living Her Best Life Amid Tristan Thompson Split Rumors

Khloe Kardashian’s relationship with Tristan Thompson has had its ups and downs, but the couple seemed to be sticking together despite the cheating scandal that preceded the birth of their first child. But fans and media outlets are now speculating that they may have broken up for good. As Cosmopolitan Magazine notes, it’s been a month since Khloe and Tristan have been spotted together. It also looks like they might be spending Valentine’s Day in two different states.

Despite the rumors, Khloe Kardashian seems to be living her best life, if her Instagram page is anything to go by. Here are five ways that she’s thriving in the face of the negative press about her relationship.

She’s rocking a bolder look.

Khloe recently debuted a new bob on her Instagram page and has revealed that she’s obsessed with it, so much so that she asked her hairstylist to make it even shorter. In the caption of the photo below, she also confessed to feeling like she’s finally gotten her “mojo” back after becoming a mom.

She’s spending time with her daughter, True Thompson.

It’s pretty clear that Khloe loves being a mom. She regularly shares adorable pictures of 10-month-old True on her social media with heartwarming captions.

In an interview with Stellar Magazine, she shared how committed she is to being the person who builds up her daughter’s self-esteem.

“It’s my job to make her feel, no matter what she looks like, that she is strong and confident and beautiful, and it’s OK to embrace all different shapes, sizes, and ethnicities,” she said, as reported by the Cheat Sheet. “My whole family is a melting pot of race and skin tone and hair color and height — everything. That’s our reality and our children need to know how beautiful diversity is.”

So, even if the rumors are true about the split, at least she got a beautiful daughter out of it.

She’s working out and promoting her brand, Good American.

It’s no secret that Khloe loves to work out. She’s previously said that she uses exercise as therapy. Based on her recent campaign for her brand Good American, it looks like she’s gotten great results from her efforts. Good American has expanded its offerings to include activewear products, so it seems that she’s channeling her passion for working out into her business.

She’s having fun times with friends and family.

Khloe may not have posted a photo with Tristan Thompson in a long time, but she’s shared photos of herself having fun with her niece Penelope, her sister Kourtney, and even Scott Disick. So even if the relationship is over, it looks like she definitely has a lot of people in her life who love and support her.

She’s focused on making big moves in true #bossbabe fashion.

Based on the photo below, it looks like Khloe is focusing her attention on making big moves in her career. She hasn’t dropped any major hints about what she has up her sleeve, but she’s already written a book, hosted a talk show, and launched a clothing brand. So, we’ll just have to wait and see what she comes up with next!