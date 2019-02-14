Here’s How Brad Pitt Has Made Amends With Jennifer Aniston

Brad Pitt shocked just about everyone when he showed up at Jennifer Aniston’s big 5-0 bash on Saturday, February 9, propelling the former couple back into the news. As Us Weekly is reporting, the Fight Club star prefers not to live in the past, but he does regret how he dealt with his divorce from Aniston.

Citing an insider, the magazine contends that the 55-year-old actor would have handled his split from the Friends alum, with whom he was married for five years and together for a total of 11, differently. While Pitt “doesn’t like to dwell on the past,” he “of course wishes he’d handled the end of their marriage in a more thoughtful manner,” the insider told Us Weekly.

“He asked for Jen’s forgiveness a long time ago and she gave it,” the source added.

The two reunited over the weekend at the Sunset Tower hotel in West Hollywood for his ex-wive’s 50th birthday party, joining a host of A-list celebs, including his friend and Ocean’s Eleven co-star George Clooney, his ex Gwyneth Paltrow, Katy Perry, Kate Hudson, Sandra Bullock, and many others. According to the report, Pitt showing up surprised even many of the guests at the party who weren’t expecting him to attend.

“Brad gave Jen a card and a hug,” the insider said.

Fans and just about everyone who uses the internet immediately began to speculate whether Pitt showing up to celebrate Aniston’s birthday meant a possible reconciliation was in the air. However, as Entertainment Tonight reported, the two barely interacted during the party. The two were spotted talking briefly and exchanging a hug. But, as another source told ET, he didn’t even stay for the whole night, and spent his time at the party mainly talking to Clooney and Orlando Bloom.

Citing an insider, ET contended that Pitt simply “wanted to support” Aniston because the former spouses have “been friendly” in the years following their split. Pitt showed up because Aniston casually put her ex-husband’s name on her invite list weeks ago, the source told ET. Pitt was in town and happily chose to attend to help her celebrate the important birthday.

“Jen and Brad have remained friends and have spoken with each other quite a few times since they both became single,” yet another insider told ET. “They are friends and have supported each other through some tough times. They’ve come so far since their marriage and plan to stay friends for life. There are truly no hard feelings between them.”