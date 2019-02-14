Watch Islamabad United Vs Lahore Qalandars Live Stream: Pakistan Super League 2019 Opener, Start Time, Preview

The fourth season of the Pakistan Super League T20 franchise cricket tournament opens Thursday, with defending champs Islamabad United taking on a rebuilt Lahore Qalanaders.

The fourth edition of the Pakistan Super League T20 franchise cricket tournament opens on Thursday, and what is shaping up as a landmark season will get going with the debut of one of the greatest batsmen in the game’s history. As Inquisitr reported earlier, AB de Villiers will not only play the season for the rebuilt Lahore Qalandars, but will also participate in four matches inside of Pakistan later in the season. However, the legendary de Villiers is just one new member of the Qalanders who will be determined to better the team’s 2018 last-place finish. This quest will get underway when they take on the defending, two-time PSL champions Islamabad United in a match that will live stream from the United Arab Emirates.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the 2019 Pakistan Super League opening match, Islamabad United vs. Lahore Qalandars, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. The first ball is scheduled for 9:45 p.m. Gulf Standard Time on Thursday, February 14, at the 25,000-seat Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

In Pakistan, that start time will be 10:45 p.m. Pakistan Standard Time, while in India, the match gets underway at 11:15 p.m. India Standard Time. In the United States, fans can watch the live stream of the cricket match over breakfast or brunch, with the first ball being bowled at 12:45 a.m. EST, 9:45 a.m. PST, while in the United Kingdom, the live stream starts at 5:45 p.m. GMT on Thursday.

South African superstar de Villiers is coming off a six-game stint in the Bangladesh Premier League, in which he racked up 247 runs playing for the Rangpur Riders, including a century in a crucial match against Dhaka Dynamite, according to Sportskeeda.

The Lahore overhaul also includes new captain Mohammad Hafeez, who replaces former New Zealand skipper Brendon McCullum. A pair of international, world-class all-rounders in the Windies’ Carlos Braithwaite and the Black Caps’ Corey Anderson will also boost the Qalandars’ attack, per Geo TV.

AB de Villiers makes his Pakistan Super League debut with the Lahore Qalandars on Thursday. Lee Warren / Getty Images

In Pakistan, the 2019 Pakistan Super League opening match will live stream via Cricket Gateway Pakistan. The Pakistan Television Corporation, that country’s state-owned TV network, will also carry the Islamabad United vs. Lahore Qalandars match live on PTV Sports — and will make a free live stream of the crucial match available to domestic fans as well. Fans should be aware that the PTV Sports’ live stream will be viewable only by fans inside of Pakistan. PTV also often makes a live stream available on the PTV Sports official YouTube channel.

Cricket fans in India who want to live stream the PSL opener should visit Airtel India. The TV broadcaster for the 2019 PSL in India is D Sport, which may also offer a live stream.

In the United Kingdom, the cricket match will live stream via Cricket Gateway. And to watch a live stream of the 20-overs action in the Islamabad United vs. Lahore Qalandars PSL opening match in the United States, the best option is to sign up for a one-week free trial of the Sling TV international sports package. The package includes Willow TV, which will carry live streaming video of the crucial match. A credit card will be required, but if the Sling package is canceled prior to the end of the seven-day period, no charges will be incurred.

The PSL does not have a television broadcast partner in the UAE, or the Middle East and North Africa, but Cricket Gateway will live stream all matches at the link above.