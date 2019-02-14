Top 20 Most Romantic Songs Of All Time

One of the best ways to step up your romance game is to add in music when trying to impress your significant other. Music has a way of connecting people over multiple generations and can become staple, timeless tunes. The following songs are sure to create the perfect, romantic Valentine’s Day.

1. “At Last” by Etta James

The soulful tune debuted in 1960 and oozes romance. It’s all about finding your one true love after searching for what seems like forever. James’ recognizable voice is both subtle and melodic throughout, making the song perfect for a slow dance after dinner. To download the song, click here.

2. “Can’t Help Falling In Love” by Elvis

The 1961 song by the singer has been covered as a ballad multiple times by artists like Ingrid Michaelson and has been the soundtrack of many romantic movies. The classic tune is about not being able to control loving someone and wanting to be without them. The full song can be found here.

3. “My Girl” by The Temptations

The Motown quintet’s most popular song about being completely happy and in love is perfect for the girl in your life. The song was added to the Library of Congress National Registry and debuted in 1965. Download the tune now.

4. “All You Need Is Love” by the Beatles

While the Beatles have multiple love songs, this tune sums up what is really important in the world. The 1967 classic proves that love is the determining factor and as long as you have it, you can’t go wrong. The song can be listened to and downloaded now.

5. “Your Song” by Elton John

The classic debuted in 1970 and is still played all over the world today. There’s almost nothing more romantic than creating a song for someone, but if you’re not-so-musically inclined, this song will definitely suffice. Download the full song now.

6. “Let’s Stay Together” by Al Green

The 1972 song by Al Green has been able to stand the test of time and is one of the singer’s most memorable hits. The song also had a TV show named after it on BET in 2011. Download the full song here.

7. “I Honestly Love You” by Olivia Newton-John

Remember the time Sandy from Grease made a soft rock ballad? The song was John’s first number-one single in the U.S. and debuted in 1974. Get the full song now.

8. “She Believes In Me” by Kenny Rogers

The 1979 song by the country singer is a heartfelt homage to the loved ones in his life. The ballad could be the perfect song for the parents whose couch you may or may not still crash on periodically. Get the song here.

9. “Endless Love” by Lionel Richie and Diana Ross

The 1981 duet is still being played on movies and TV shows and was named the best duet of all time by Billboard. The song is available here for you to play for your loved one.

10. “I Just Called To Say I Love You” by Stevie Wonder

The warm ballad by the singer is the perfect song to simply remind your love how much they mean to you. The song debuted in 1984 and can be downloaded here.

11. “Crazy For You” by Madonna

This edgy ballad premiered in 1985 and has become a part of many 1980s soundtracks. It also gives you permission to show your partner that you’re a little crazy. Download the song here.

12. “I Will Always Love You” by Whitney Houston

Houston’s 1992 soulful cover of the Dolly Parton song is one for the history books. The ballad will make the person in your life feel like no one else matters to you but them. Do yourself a favor and add this song to your playlist.

13. “How Do I Live” by LeAnn Rimes

The country song debuted in 1997 and is one of the singer’s most popular songs. It also holds the #5 spot in Billboard’s Top 100 songs of all time! Add this to your musical repertoire here.

14. “All My Life” by K-Ci and Jojo

This song from the R&B duo is their biggest hit and is still being played at multiple weddings and on Valentine’s Day since it debuted in 1997. Get the full song now.

15. “She Will Be Loved” by Maroon 5

The soft, romantic tune is one of the songs that catapulted the band into mainstream music when it premiered in 2002. The full song is available here.

16. “Crazy In Love” by Beyonce featuring Jay-Z

Beyonce’s first single on her debut album premiered in 2003. This was the song that further sparked romantic rumors with her and her now-husband, Jay-Z. Download the song here.

17. “Make You Feel My Love” by Adele

Adele’s powerful, soulful voice is subtle and shows your significant other how much you truly love them. The song is available here.

18. “I’m Yours” by Jason Mraz

2008 was a great year for love songs, and this song by Mraz is no exception. The upbeat tune assures your love that leaving them is the furthest thing from your mind. Get the song now.

19. “Just The Way You Are” by Bruno Mars

The pop song by Mars debuted in 2010 and has been a hit ever since. Use this song to show your person how much you enjoy them now.

20. “Thinking Out Loud” by Ed Sheeran

Voted the most popular wedding song in 2017, the ballad debuted in 2014 and could’ve been what sealed the deal for Sheeran’s fiancee, Cherry Seaborn. Get the full song today.