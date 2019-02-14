‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Friday: Sharon Drops A Bomb

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Friday, February 15, reveal that an alliance finally comes to light at last thanks to the domino effect of Nikki’s careful confession followed by Rey’s profession of love to Sharon.

At long last, the role of the Fab Four in J.T. Hellstrom’s (Thad Luckinbill) death comes to light as an alliance is revealed, according to She Knows Soaps. Nikki’s (Melody Thomas Scott) careful confession has some holes in it, and Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) suspects that there is more going on. How could she bury the body alone? Rey believes Nikki had some help and he’s still working to get to the bottom of things.

After Mia (Noemi Gonzalez) called out Arturo’s (Jason Canela) name in a moment of passion, Rey ran straight to Sharon (Sharon Case) and declared his love for her, and Sharon admitted she loves him, too. Of course, then Rey found the suspicious 911 call on the night of J.T.’s murder, and he questioned Sharon. While she attempted to play it off, he saw through her poor excuse of a butt dial. Sharon wondered if Rey came over to manipulate her by saying “I love you,” and then she admitted that they had no choice but to defend themselves against J.T. that night at Victoria’s (Amelia Heinle) house.

Ultimately, the whole thing comes out. The alliance between Nikki, Victoria, Sharon, and Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) is out in the open with Rey, and although Nikki already confessed to the murder to keep Victor (Eric Braeden) from going to prison for a crime he did not commit, things may not be quite so simple now that all the accessories to the cover-up are out in the open. While Nikki hitting J.T. was self-defense, the fact that the four women did not come clean immediately causes some pretty big legal and ethical issues.

The secret has tormented Sharon for months, and it even played a part in causing her and Nick (Joshua Morrow) to break up, and their third wedding did not prove to be the charm. Now, there’s this growing romance with Rey, but Rey is also the man who is investigating J.T.’s murder. The biggest unknown is will Rey do the right thing professionally or will he end up trying to help Sharon and her cohorts given the fact that he loves Sharon? It seems like both choices would be tough for the Genoa City detective to live with in the end.