Here’s How Jennifer Aniston Celebrated The Big 5-0 — With Brad Pitt

Jen's birthday bash was attended by all of her best friends, and a surprise 17-year-old from Indianapolis.

Jennifer Aniston turned 50 on Tuesday, and as expected, the Friends star celebrated with a big birthday bash in West Hollywood’s Sunset Tower Hotel. While many of the party’s attendees were familiar names, one man who nobody would have expected to be there was 17-year-old Ryan Anthony Robinson — AKA DJ Prince — who was discreetly tapped up by Aniston’s media team to DJ for the night.

According to Robinson’s experience of being the man behind the disc at one of Hollywood’s most glamorous actresses’ birthday party, and according to the social media uploads that have since popped up by the stars who attended the event, here’s what we know about Jennifer’s 50th birthday bash.

It was attended by all the besties.

All of Jennifer Aniston’s favorite people seemed to be there. A number of A-listers including Gwyneth Paltrow, George Clooney, Robert Downey Jr., Reese Witherspoon, Kate Hudson, Laura Dern, Demi Moore, and Jimmy Kimmel were all present for the Just Go With It star’s birthday. Two of Jennifer’s oldest colleagues and mates, Lisa Kudrow and Courteney Cox, also attended the party, although her male co-stars from Friends were missing.

“The party was a celebration of Jen’s life,” one source said.

Jennifer’s first hubby, Brad Pitt, was also there for the party. Rumors about the two getting back together have circulated in the media since Pitt’s divorce with Angelina Jolie, but for now, we understand that they are just good friends.

“Basically, every single person who Jen loves attended. That included Brad,” the source added about Pitt’s presence.

Meanwhile, Robinson, who was super awed to find himself DJing for such big stars, was nevertheless focused on his work. He told Toofab that many stars — and specifically Brad Pitt — complimented him for his work.

Brad Pitt ‘surprised’ party-goers by being there but Jen was fine with it.

According to insiders familiar Jen’s B-day bash, Pitt’s presence “surprised” more than a few party-goers but he was super humble and enjoyed being at his ex’s birthday party. One insider told US Weekly that Brad still “wishes he’d handled the end of their marriage in a more thoughtful manner,” but he’s very comfortable being around her ex, and the same goes for Aniston as well.

In fact, Aniston is known to have forgiven Pitt for the untimely divorce and all seems to be good between them. According to the source, Aniston had debated with her friends if Pitt should be invited to the party, and after a bit of back and forth, she decided she would invite him.

“Brad, for long, was a very important part of Jen’s life. She debated back and forth with friends if she should invite him. She was very happy that he showed up. Many of his close friends were at the party too.”

As for what the Inglorious Bastards brought for her birthday, the insider revealed that he kept it simple.

“Brad gave Jen a card and a hug,” the insider said.

Jennifer Aniston's 50th birthday party had half of Hollywood, including Brad Pitt: https://t.co/VqImEzySKd pic.twitter.com/57jU8L33Yf — W magazine (@wmag) February 10, 2019

Thanks to DJ Prince, even the biggest entertainers had a blast.

For a 17-year-old who was tasked with keeping some of the showbiz’s biggest entertainers entertained, Jennifer’s birthday bash provided a world of opportunity. And it seems DJ Prince took it with both hands.

According to him, he managed to keep Katy Perry, Pharrell Williams and even the goddess herself, Barbra Streisand, on the dance floor. Ellen DeGeneres had a great time too and she kept coming back to DJ Prince to request some more disco. He returned the compliment by saying that she was hands down the best dancer at the party.

“Everybody was dancing, having a good time, eating, drinking,” Ryan added, without going into any details about possible hook-ups.

Jennifer Aniston was her amazing, bubbly self.

If there were any doubts that Jen was still suffering from any of the lingering trauma from her break-up with Justin Theroux, they were swiftly put to bed. According to those who witnessed the party, Jen was very excited to host everyone at the bash, and while she apparently didn’t pay any “special” attention to Brad Pitt, as noted by People, she was very comfortable on her 50th.

“She was super nice, had a great spirit. Just a lot of hugs, very bubbly, energy, she was great overall,” said DJ Prince about the birthday gal.

“She told me that I did a great job and that she was very happy I kept her dancing, and that I kept everybody on the dance floor all night. She danced with me too!”

Jennifer Aniston Didn't ‘Pay Any Special Attention’ to Brad Pitt at Her Birthday Party: Source https://t.co/q2D9js7TZ0 — People (@people) February 11, 2019

There was a social media blackout at the bash, but Jen’s besties still took to social media — belatedly.

After being in the public eye for so long, Jennifer Aniston seems to have understood how not to attract public attention on her private events. Her media team seems to have organized the event without inviting much attention, and apparently, there was a no-social-media-policy at the bash.

It seems to have worked well, with nobody live-streaming the party — as is a common practice at such celebrity bashes — but Jen’s besties Gwyneth Paltrow and Kate Hudson nevertheless took to Instagram to wish Aniston on her birthday.

“Happy birthday (last night and tomorrow) to #jenniferaniston our ray of sunshine, example of perpetual goodness. We love you so much and you make 50 LOOK,” wrote Paltrow on Instagram.