Here’s How Kate Gosselin Is Trying To Find Love

The mom of eight will look for love in a G-rated way on the upcoming TLC reality show 'Kate Plus Date.'

Kate Gosselin is looking for love in all the right places—on reality TV. The mom of eight, best known for her long-running TLC reality show, Kate Plus 8, will look for love on the upcoming spinoff show, Kate Plus Date. Kate’s twin 18-year-old daughters, Mady and Cara, will help their mom navigate the dating pool, while their sextuplet siblings— Alexis, Hannah, Aaden, Collin, Leah, and Joel—will sit this one out.

Kate Gosselin’s daughters have been trying to get her to fate for years, as previously shared by the Inquisitr. But based on Kate’s press interviews for her new reality TV venture, it’s hard to tell if she actually found love or if she’ll be spending this Valentine’s Day alone.

It is clear that Kate Gosselin is certainly not coming off of Kate Plus Date gushing about love in the same way that a leading lady on The Bachelorette does, and she’s most certainly not flashing a Neil Lane sparkler. There won’t be Bachelor-style make-out sessions either, as Kate was set on a making a “respectful, G-rated show” so her eight kids can watch it without cringing.

During Discover’s Television Critics Association panel earlier this week, Kate Gosselin told reporters she went on “strictly blind dates” on Kate Plus Date and often didn’t know the name of who she would be meeting until minutes before she met some of the men. Gosselin, who lives in Pennsylvania, traveled as far as New York to meet potential suitors in an attempt to increase her dating pool.

Kate Gosselin tries G-rated dating in 'Kate Plus Date'https://t.co/nLPdS9ZuEJ pic.twitter.com/MKszMaahuJ — FOX 42 KPTM (@FOX42KPTM) February 13, 2019

According to a TLC press release, for Kate Plus Date Kate Gosselin will work with expert matchmakers Rachel DeAlto and Adam LoDolce, who will help her navigate the dating scene in a speed dating format. The busy mom will meet 10 mystery men who will each get the chance to win her heart with a chance for two dates. The first date will revolve around “a fun activity” and date number two will be more intimate. Kate will decide which of the guys are worthy of a second date.

Kate Gosselin admitted that she had a hard time explaining to her matchmakers what type of man she was looking for.

“I knew what I wasn’t looking for, but I couldn’t easily articulate what I was looking for,” Gosselin said, per Fox News.

The reality star added that, after 10 years of being single since divorcing Jon Gosselin in 2009, the most difficult part of her search for love was the “awkwardness” of the journey and dates that were very “hit or miss.”

“The whole thing was I didn’t realize how awkward I feel on this whole journey. I’ve learned so much about myself and so much about how I react. It’s painful at times – I’m hard to watch.”

Last year, Kate Gosselin told People that her kids wanted her to find someone so she doesn’t end up all alone when they all go off to college. Kate admitted that she even started picturing herself as a “spinster,” and realized that she didn’t want that to be her fate after her kids move out. But Kate also realized that normal dating would be out of the question due to her reality TV fame.

“I mean, online dating, seriously — I put my profile in there and people will know who it is within 90 seconds.”

Kate expressed relief over the safety of the TLC dating show format, saying cameramen will be everywhere and any potential guys will be “vetted by a matchmaker.”

Kate Plus 8 fans don’t really know what type of guy Kate Gosselin would want to date. Four years ago, tabloids reported that Kate was dating millionaire businessman Jeff Prescott, but she never publicly confirmed the relationship. In the People interview, Kate revealed that she was looking for a confident career man who could also be a friend to her kids. In addition, any man in her life must love dogs.

Kate Gosselin told E! News that the dating world has changed dramatically since she first started dating now-estranged ex-husband Jon Gosselin more than 20 years ago.

“We had pagers,” Gosselin said of how she and Jon used to communicate before the smartphone era. “It’s a completely different world, and I’m sure that every single parent who finds themselves eventually dating again would also agree that it’s just weird and exciting but strange.”

Of course, while Kate Gosselin is game to look for love on reality TV, her ex-husband is skeptical of the whole thing. In a recent interview with Us Weekly, Jon Gosselin, who has been dating girlfriend Colleen Conrad since 2014, revealed that he doesn’t think that Kate will find her next man on a reality TV show.

“I don’t think anyone can [find love on TV]. I think you need to find it [organically],” Jon said.

You can see Kate Gosselin on a past blind date on Kate Plus 8 in the video below.

Kate Plus 8 will premiere on TLC in June.