Jennifer Lopez Reveals The Surprising Thing A-Rod Did For Their First Valentine’s Day

JLo's opening up about A-Rod's big surprise.

Jennifer Lopez is revealing how boyfriend Alex Rodriguez surprised her for their first official Valentine’s Day as a couple two years ago. Per Entertainment Tonight, JLo opened up about the sweet thing the baseball star did for her during a February 13 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! despite them only having dated for a couple of weeks at the time.

While many couples may not even recognize the romantic holiday so early in their relationship, Jennifer told the late-night host this week that Alex went above and beyond for her with an over-the-top gift while she was out in Las Vegas performing her All I Have residency shows, which ended back in September.

“I remember I was doing my show in Vegas,” Lopez recalled on the late-night show.

“I got to Vegas and I was tired and there was all these flowers and chocolates and a cake and everything and I was like, ‘Who sent me all that?'”

Jennifer than admitted that she didn’t initially think the gifts were from her now boyfriend of two years because they’d only started dating around two weeks prior to the romantic holiday.

“I didn’t know who it was kind of, because it was kind of new,” the mom of twins explained.

But it seems like Rodriguez’s big gesture most definitely worked for the stunning actress and singer, as Lopez admitted that’s when she knew the former baseball player really liked her.

“But it was really nice because it made me feel like, ‘Oh, you like me,'” she said.

Lopez then added that it’s a misconception that she needs big grand gestures because of her glam persona, revealing that she’d have been just as happy if her man had kept things to a minimum when it came to his gifts.

Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

“If that’s what he wants to give me,” JLo said when asked by Kimmel if she’d have been happy with just a dozen roses for the romantic holiday. “I would appreciate it no matter what.”

The star’s sweet confessions about her very first Valentine’s with her boyfriend come shortly after the superstar teased her gift for Alex during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show earlier this week.

As the Inquisitr shared this week, Lopez jokingly told the daytime talk show host that she would be re-gifting a present she got from her on the show that was actually designed to get Rodriguez to get down on one knee and propose sooner rather than later.

Ellen gave Jennifer a giant clock with a picture of her and Alex kissing on it.

“It’s basically to remind [Alex] that time is ticking and he should hurry up and propose,” DeGeneres told JLo. The “Ain’t Your Mama” singer then jokingly replied, “I’m going to give this to him for Valentine’s Day.”