Top 5 Romantic Movies To Watch On Valentine’s Day

Whether you’re snuggling up with your significant other or splitting a bottle of rosé with your besties to celebrate the love that friendship can bring, a romantic flick can be the perfect way to spend February 14. Grab some snacks, curl up with your favorite person, and check out the top five romantic movies to watch on Valentine’s Day in the list below.

Warning: Some spoilers may follow.

1. Casablanca

“We’ll always have Paris.” American expatriate Rick Blaine, played by Humphrey Bogart, melted hearts the world around in this will-they-won’t they black and white cinematic masterpiece. When Ilsa Lund, played by Ingrid Bergman, strolls into Blaine’s nightclub and gambling spot and asks the house piano player Sam to play their shared ballad “As Time Goes By,” Blaine is furious, but his heart stops when he sees the love of his life, whom he thought got away.

Right before the credits roll, romance lovers think they’re getting the reunion they hoped for – only to watch Lund board a plane without Blaine. Before she jets out of his life yet again, they share a warm and passionate embrace that will make even the coldest of hearts tear up.

The iconic black-and-white film can be purchased on Amazon.

2. Say Anything

Is there anything more iconic, or romantic, than Lloyd Dobler (John Cusack) standing outside the window of his lady-love Diane Court (Ione Sky), holding a boom box over his head, blaring “In Your Eyes” by Peter Gabriel? Likely not. High school hearts back in 1989 broke left and right when watching Lloyd and Diane fall in love, fall apart, and eventually hop on a plane together to England, holding hands and giddily musing over a future that fans were left to speculate over.

Say Anything is available for purchase on Amazon.

3. 10 Things I Hate About You

The late Heath Ledger and his swoon-worthy accent shined in this teen-centric romantic comedy and interesting adaptation of Shakespeare’s Taming of the Shrew. Kat (Julia Stiles) slowly falls for bad boy Patrick Verona (Ledger) while trying to guide her sister Bianca’s teenaged lust for a handful of boys, including the adorable Cameron James (Joseph Gordon-Levitt).

Teenaged hearts broke all over when Kat tearfully read aloud her heartfelt poem “10 Things I Hate About You,” aimed at Patrick. She tearfully concludes the sonnet by saying that she doesn’t really hate him at all.

The height of romance is reached at the end of the flick when Kat finds a guitar that Patrick bought for her nestled in her car. They share a passionate kiss in the high school parking lot, and, hopefully, lived happily ever after.

To watch Kat and Patrick fall in and out of love, grab the DVD from Amazon.

4. Breakfast At Tiffany’s

The 1961 movie based off of Truman Capote’s novella of the same name, follows the story of lady of the night Holly Golightly (Audrey Hepburn) as she networks her way through New York City, trying to find a rich husband and climb the social ladder. She meets up-and-coming writer Paul Varjak (George Peppard), and the two strike up an unlikely friendship that slowly blossoms into more.

Holly meets the wealthy José da Silva Pereira and plans to move to Brazil to marry him. Paul angrily tries to convince Holly that her scheme is not going to work and that he loves her despite everything he knows about her. Holly’s beloved cat goes missing, and while the two search for the lost feline in the pouring rain, they realize their hearts belong to each other and share a sultry kiss to tie the movie up in a pretty bow.

Catch the classic film on DVD, which can be found on Amazon.

5. The Notebook

Nicholas Sparks’ iconic novel of the same name brought real-life couple Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams to the big screen to break hearts and ignite tears in the romantic drama that didn’t leave a dry eye.

In the quintessential rich girl meets poor boy biopic, fans watch Noah (Gosling) and Allie (McAdams) fall in love over the course of the summer. When fate brings them back together, they share a few glorious days together in Seabrook Island, where they first fell in love.

The tearjerker comes to a conclusion when an elderly Noah and Allie are living in a nursing facility together after it’s revealed that Allie suffers from Alzheimer’s disease and can’t recollect her time with Noah. The two die in each other’s arms at the end.

The Notebook is available for purchase on Amazon.