‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Next Week: Zoe’s Demands Has Reese Scared

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of February 18 reveal that Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) has some demands of her own, while Katie (Heather Tom) stuns her sisters with her news.

Zoe’s Demands On Bold And The Beautiful

Zoe followed her instincts and has uncovered a huge secret involving her own father. B&B fans know that Reese Buckingham’s (Wayne Brady) strange behavior has been bothering her for weeks. When her father left Los Angeles, she seized the opportunity to find the answers that had been plaguing her.

Flo Fulton (Katrina Bowden) finally confessed that she was not baby Phoebe’s (Isabelle De Armas and Redford Prindiville) biological mother. Not only did Zoe find out that the adoption was illegal, but that her father had switched babies so that he could give Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) a baby to adopt.

Zoe was stunned when she realized what her father had done. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, per She Knows Soaps, teases that Zoe will contact her father with everything that she has learned. She will feel betrayed because she really felt that they had grown closer during his time in L.A., only to find out that he has been living a double life.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of February 18 indicate that Zoe will give her father an ultimatum and demand that he tell Hope the truth about her daughter, Beth. Will Reese come clean of his own accord, or will Zoe do it for him?

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Thorne admits to Katie that he’s made his decision out of his love for her and Will. pic.twitter.com/LjrdEFXrnC — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) February 14, 2019

Katie Stuns Brooke & Donna

Thorne Forrester (Ingo Rademacher) blindsided his wife when he told her that he no longer wanted to be married to her. Katie did not have a clue that Thorne was having doubts about their marriage and was shocked when he presented her with the annulment papers.

Katie will tell Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Donna (Jennifer Gareis) that she and Thorne are going their separate ways. She will explain that Thorne felt that they got hitched just before the custody case for the sake of Will (Finnegan George). Since then, Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) has stepped up to the plate and he feels sidelined when he watches them together. Thorne also felt that perhaps he even tried to replace his daughter, Aly, with Will.

Although Brooke will be flabbergasted at Katie’s devastating news, Donna may not be as shocked. She noted that Thorne had been pensive around Will and Bill lately. In fact, Justin and Donna may set Bill and Katie up for another chance at love.