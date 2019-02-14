‘General Hospital’ Thursday Spoilers: Elizabeth Goes Big To Prove Her Love To Franco On Valentine’s Day

Thursday’s episode of General Hospital is not to be missed according to the latest spoilers. Big moments are on the way and it looks as if a highly-anticipated wedding is finally going to take place. Elizabeth and Franco appear slated to tie the knot, and while it isn’t under the best of circumstances, “Friz” fans will still want to watch every moment.

It has been teased for a while now that both a pregnancy and a wedding would be featured in the Valentine’s Day episode airing on Thursday. General Hospital spoilers previously detailed by the Inquisitr suggest that Carly may be the one to surprise Sonny with a pregnancy, and now, all signs point to Liz and Franco for the couple about to wed.

Elizabeth and Franco have been working toward their wedding for a long time now, and it was recently postponed after what happened to Kiki. Now that Franco is behind bars, General Hospital spoilers from SheKnows Soaps tease that Liz will decide to make a grand gesture to show him how much she loves him.

As the Inquisitr previously detailed, many fans suspected that a Friz wedding would take place on Valentine’s Day given the General Hospital spoilers that have been swirling. Earlier in the week, the writers seemed to be hinting that maybe Nina and Valentin would be the ones to tie the knot spontaneously, and it may well be the case that they do wed again quickly.

However, the sneak peek for Thursday’s episode shared via Twitter makes it pretty clear that Elizabeth will set up a surprise plan that allows for her to wed Franco while he’s being held by the PCPD. Franco may initially resist this idea, wanting to wait until he’s fully cleared and can have the wedding they’ve envisioned. General Hospital spoilers tease that Liz will manage to convince her love that marrying him now is more important than waiting for the perfect time or setting.

In addition to the Liz and Franco wedding bells and the big pregnancy announcement, viewers will see Sam and Shiloh together and this is going to be causing Kristina some jealousy. Spinelli will share concerning news he’s uncovered about the Dawn of Day leader with Jason and there are some scenes involving Ned and Olivia ahead too.

General Hospital spoilers hint that there is a lot of romance packed into this Valentine’s Day episode and viewers will not want to miss the great stuff that is on the way.