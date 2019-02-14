These Celebrities Got Engaged On Valentine’s Day

It’s that time of year again, when the flower industry goes bonkers and forgetful men can be seen scrambling for chocolates or other last-second gifts on their way home from work – and heaven help you if you didn’t make your restaurant reservation early!

But you might be surprised to learn that for some people, and for a surprising number of celebrities, Valentine’s Day turns out to be so romantic that they can’t resist getting engaged.

The heart-shaped holiday brings out the romantic in even the most cynical among us, but there are some who take the candy-sweet spirit of the day even further. For some stars, the stars just line up right on Valentine’s Day, making it the perfect time to pop the question.

Think about it: you’re already likely to be with your significant other having a romantic dinner or other “couple’s time” together, so romance is already baked into the day. It’s not a difficult jump to set up a proposal you’ll remember forever.

And while not every marriage lasts, especially in the white-hot spotlight that accompanies celebrities’ lives everywhere they go, a great many famous romantics who were hit by Cupid’s arrow on Valentine’s Day and got down on one knee to seal the deal still find themselves happily married to this day.

Lady Gaga & Taylor Kinney

Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

Grammy-winner and double-Oscar nominee Gaga let the world know of her engagement to Chicago Fire hunk Taylor Kinney in February of 2015, by announcing on her Instagram, along with a photo of a heart-shaped diamond ring, “He gave me his heart on Valentine’s Day, and I said YES!”

Harrison Ford & Calista Flockhart

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Mr. Indiana Jones himself, Harrison Ford proposed to Calista Flockhart, the Supergirl alum, on Valentine’s Day in 2009, and they’re still together. Talk about a smooth move by Han Solo – the two met when Flockhart spilled wine on Ford at the 2002 Golden Globes.

Christina Aguilera & Matthew Rutler

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

After dating for over three years, the singer finally got engaged to film producer Matthew Rutler on Valentine’s Day 2014. While they are together, the pair still haven’t officially tied the knot, though they are parents to daughter Rain.

Vince Vaughn & Kyla Weber

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/ / Getty Images

The Wedding Crashers actor figured it was time to set up his own special day in 2009, and proposed to Kyla Weber on Valentine’s Day that year. In an appearance on Ellen, Vaughn quipped, “I figured this is not a ship to be missed because I will not forget this date.”