Kate Middleton Stuns In Pink Gucci Dress At The 100 Women In Finance Gala

Kate Middleton looked nothing short of a fairytale princess at the 100 Women in Finance Gala held on Wednesday evening at London’s Victoria and Albert Museum.

The Duchess of Cambridge attended the event in a sublime Gucci gown that featured a boatneck cut, subtle mauve and taupe colored panels made of chiffon, and a short train. To further elevate the ravishing ensemble, Kate opted for some exquisite pieces of jewelry, a pair of silver-colored, sparkly heels that would have put Cinderella to shame, a tiny velvet belt in the color of burgundy, and a matching clutch. She wore her dark brown tresses in a bouffant ‘do, whilst her nude makeup drew the attention to her goddess-like features. To complete the sophisticated look, she chose a pair of earrings by Kiki McDonough, the same piece she wore to her sister Pippa Middleton’s wedding as well.

Kate made an appearance at the prestigious event after a day-long conference organized by the Royal Foundation, titled Mental Health in Education. The conference comprised of discussions about topics such as integrating mental health modules into teacher training courses and the roles school leaders have in creating a culture of well-being in schools. As Hello! reports, Kate also had the chance to meet with head teachers from the schools piloting in the Royal Foundation’s Mentally Healthy Schools program.

Chris Jackson / Getty Images

As one of the patrons of 100 Women in Finance Philanthropic Initiatives, Kate gave a spectacular speech that introduced audiences to her work with Mentally Healthy Schools. Emphasizing how strongly she felt about the topic of mental health in education, she instated her views on the necessity to provide support in the early ages of a person’s development. As she articulated, a person’s early years are crucial for later development, and it is at that time that the greatest improvements can be achieved.

As People reports, her speech expressed her unceasing determination to achieve further accomplishments in this field.