‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers And Rumors: What’s Next For The Rosales Family?

New The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal the future of the Rosales family in Genoa City. Arturo is planning his “royal wedding” to Abby while Rey and Mia, as well as Lola and Kyle, have blown up.

It’s been a year since Arturo (Jason Canela) came to Genoa City, and he quickly inserted himself into the mix by contracting for Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) on their housing initiative. Of course, Arturo also provided Nikki with some love in the afternoon while she and Victor (Eric Braeden) tried their hand at an open marriage.

It’s a year later, and Arturo appeared on the cover of Life & Style magazine with his new fiancee, Abby (Melissa Ordway) — Nikki’s stepdaughter. Canela recently talked with Soap Central about his role, hitting the one year mark, and his character’s new fiancee.

“Personally, I do wish that Arturo and Abby are able to fight through whatever obstacles they go through as a couple and really stay true to each other, because I think it’s a message that is needed in today’s world.”

As for proposing at Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) and Mia’s (Noemi Gonzalez) vow renewal, Canela does not think that Arturo planned to steal the spotlight from his brother and sister-in-law despite Arturo and Mia’s history. Instead, Arturo saw what they had and realized that he could have the same thing and create a family with Abby. Despite the character’s real motivation, Canela admitted that Arturo might not have made the best choice in proposing at the vow renewal.

Canela is happy to get the chance to work on a show with such a rich history of families, and he talked about how professional and hard working both the cast and the crew are to keep things running so smoothly and put out new episodes five days a week throughout the entire year. He also addressed the future of the Rosales family, which grew from him to include Rey, Mia, and his sister Lola (Sasha Calle) over the last 12 months.

While enduring soap opers like Y&R thrive on change, at times, it can take fans a while to get used to new characters and families. He discussed how at one point in the show, every family represented was the new kid on the block.

“I know that there are core families and people who have been on Y&R for 20-plus years, and the Rosales family is a new family, and we’re Latino, and we’re representing this new side that hasn’t been represented before. A lot of people seem to be having a tough time watching it, and I ask myself, in 45 years with this show, all of these families, all of these characters that are here today, although a great part of them have been there for a very long time, they weren’t always there for a long time,” said Canela.

He reassured faithful viewers that the Rosales family is not replacing any other characters on the show, but are instead adding to the variety of families living their lives in Genoa City.

Canela said, “the Rosales family seems to be here to stay, and I hope that they can learn to love us or love to hate us because it’s going to be a fun ride.”