Joy Villa Says Donald Trump ‘Not Racist At All’ After Wearing Pro-Border Wall Dress To Grammys

Singer Joy Villa made headlines over the weekend after sporting yet another controversial garment to the 61st Annual Grammy Awards, and is now taking it upon herself to defend President Donald Trump against accusations of being racist with a laundry list of reasons as to why the claim is not true, Newsweek reported.

“Oh, he’s not racist at all,” the singer, who goes by the stage name Princess Joy Villa, told iHeartRadio’s Domenick Nati during an airing of The Domenick Nati Show on Tuesday, February 12.

“Was he racist when he donated millions of dollars to historic black colleges and universities his first year in the presidency, his first couple of months?” she argued. “Was he racist when he invited hundreds of black students into the White House? I mean, when was he racist? When he had Hispanic Heritage month and I got the pleasure of being there in the White House?”

Joy’s comments come amid a slew of backlash from a number of people, especially within the African-American community, after she took to the red carpet on Sunday, February 10, wearing a brick-patterned gown complete with barbed wire tufts on her shoulders and emblazoned with the words “Build the Wall” in bright red writing. She also carried a red, glittery bag resembling a brick that sported the president’s infamous slogan “Make America Great Again.”

The singer offered a number of other reasons to back her claim, such as the fact that he has “Jewish grandbabies” after his eldest daughter Ivanka Trump converted to Judaism before marrying her husband Jared Kushner, who is Jewish. She also noted that the president marrying an immigrant — his wife Melania, who came to the United States from Slovenia — speaks against accusations against him of racism as well.

President @realDonaldTrump also received the @NAACP Award alongside Rosa Parks for his work in the Black community. #BlackHistoryMonth https://t.co/n65eC0yMG9 — Joy Villa (@Joy_Villa) February 14, 2019

As Newsweek noted, President Trump has been accused of being racist multiple times throughout his presidency by many public figures, particularly after saying there were “fine people on both sides” of the deadly 2017 rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, between white nationalists and counter-protesters.

He has also made questionable comments about a number of prominent black cultural figures and has repeatedly expressed that he wants to end “chain migration,” an immigration program that allows citizens to sponsor immediate family members for legal residency.

And while Villa noted that the president has said things during his presidency that can be viewed as offensive, she argued that “everybody does,” and that ultimately it does not mean President Trump is racist.

“It’s just stupid,” she concluded.