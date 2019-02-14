Here’s Why Ariana Grande’s Own Fans Are Boycotting Her Song ‘7 Rings’

Ariana's joked her fans are 'sick' as they encouraged others to stop listening to the song that hit No.1 in several countries.

Ariana Grande’s fans are actively calling for a boycott to her single “7 Rings” – but it’s probably not for the reason you may think. While most fans would usually be encouraging others to buy and stream their favorite artists’ singles, Ariana’s fans – known as Arianators – are actually telling fans to turn off the song and want to see it fall down the charts, which had the star joking that they’re “sick.”

As reported by Entertainment Tonight Canada, fans started the campaign #BOYCOTT7RINGS this week and are instead encouraging others to listen to the star’s latest single “Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored,” which she officially released to the world on February 8, the same day she dropped her fifth studio album.

“7 Rings” is currently sitting atop the Billboard Hot 100 chart following its release on January 18, and Arianators are now looking to get the song usurped from the top spot by “Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored,” which would give Grande her third No. 1 single on the chart.

Ariana’s even commented on the boycott herself, sharing this week that she thinks fans campaigning so hard for her latest song – her fourth single from the album Thank U, Next – to hit the top spot this week is both “insane” and “funny.”

Replying to one fan on the social media site on February 13, the singer tweeted, “Y’all are so insane and funny and i love u. nothings funnier than ‘boycott seven rings’….. i can’t lmao.”

She then added while discussing the “7 Rings” boycott campaign, “whatever’s meant to be will be, babies i ain’t goin nowhere #thankunext.”

Ariana also replied to a number of other fans who brought the campaign to her attention. Responding to a Twitter user who said they were having a streaming party for her new single to “block” her previous, the 25-year-old superstar said, “this is a wild time for us lmao. Do ur thing but also like how is this our problem rn.”

After another said they “can’t believe” the boycott, Grande jokingly hit back, “ur all sick.”

The star’s latest social media activity comes shortly after she got even more candid on the social media site just a few days ago.

Though she’s famous for her signature look – including winged eyeliner and her long, high ponytail – the Inquisitr recently revealed that the singer gave fans a look at what’s underneath her extensions on Twitter as she posted a video of herself rocking much shorter and curlier hair.

Grande joked with her close to 61 million followers that under her seriously glam hair and makeup, she actually looks the same as she did when she was 5-years-old.

Theo Wargo / Getty Images

But that wasn’t all Ariana has used her social media for recently.

The Inquisitr also reported that Grande shared her disappointment after Cardi B took home a Grammy award for Best Rap Album instead of her late boyfriend Mac Miller on February 10.

In since-deleted posts, the star, who opted to boycott the ceremony following a falling out with a producer, called Mac losing out on the award both “trash” and “literal bulls***.”