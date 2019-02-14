Rita Ora Rocks Statement T-shirt Of Two Men Kissing For Valentine’s Day

Rita Ora is well-known for her very public support of gay rights. As many fans of the 28-year-old singer will remember, last year Ora was counted among the headliners of the Manchester Pride Festival – one of the biggest pride festivals in the U.K.

This year, the English beauty chose to show her support for the LGBT community by championing gay love on Valentine’s Day.

On February 14, the Fifty Shades Of Grey actress took to her Instagram page to share a poignant message about love and how it should be celebrated by every one of us, irrespective of sexual orientation.

To get her point across, the “Hot Right Now” hitmaker posted a few photos of herself rocking a statement T-shirt, which was emblazoned with a snapshot of two men kissing.

While the British-native singer and actress has always turned heads with her bold fashion choices, her latest Instagram photo share was meant to inspire more than a sense of style. Ora used this opportunity to share a loving message for the LGBT community, calling for tolerance, inclusion, and the respect of personal rights.

The starlet donned the same statement T-shirt while out and about in New York City on Wednesday. In a series of photos published by the Daily Mail, the gorgeous actress, model, and singer was seen flaunting the same outfit as she stepped out of her hotel during New York Fashion Week.

In the snapshots, Rita Ora swathed her killer curves in a pair of form-fitting leather trousers, which she teamed up with a chic checkered jacket. In all of the shots, the star wore her jacket unbuttoned to show off her white statement T-shirt.

The stunning starlet added pizzazz to her outfit by rocking a number of glamorous accessories. For one thing, Ora showcased her tiny waist with a chunky black belt, which sported a golden buckle and accentuated her luscious curves.

At the same time, the star dazzled with a selection of flashy choker necklaces and edgy rings. Her eye-catching jewelry was teamed up with a pair of spectacular black stilettos, embellished with a golden brooch. The gorgeous shoes, which added height to her frame while also keeping in with the theme of her other accessories, were a sassy pair of Versace “Medusa” pointed toe pumps – named so for being adorned with a golden Medusa head.

The bombshell pulled back her platinum blonde tresses in a slick, sophisticated hairstyle. In addition, she highlighted her natural beauty with a dab of shimmery eyeshadow and nude lip gloss.

Her latest Instagram post stirred a lot of reaction on social media, dividing her fans into two camps. While many were eager to show their appreciation for her bold gesture and complimented Ora for championing gay rights, others criticized the artist, labeling her T-shirt as “disgusting.”

All in all, the photos garnered more than 145,000 views and nearly 1,360 comments on Instagram.