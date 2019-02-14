Victoria’s Secret’s Candice Swanepoel Shows Skin In A Black Bikini For Swimwear Shoot

Candice is showing off her tan - and her assets - in a new photo shoot at the beach.

Candice Swanepoel is leaving little to the imagination in a black bikini for a new swimsuit photo shoot. In new photos posted to the official Instagram account of her swimwear line Tropic of the C this week, the Victoria’s Secret model put her booty on display in her skin-baring two-piece while posing for the camera.

The first new photo shared of the mom of two on February 13 had her posing with her back to the camera to show off her tan in her pretty skimpy bottoms. Candice put one hand on her head and her other on her tiny waist as she struck a pose during the shoot while accessorizing with a pair of large silver hoop earrings in both ears.

She opted to have her long blonde hair up in a bun to model the new line from her own range, showing off much of her back in the low-cut top and matching high-waisted bottoms.

Swanepoel then gave fans a good look at the front of the dark bikini in the second Instagram photo as she lifted her head up towards the sky. The picture showed off the chunky straps on the dark swimwear as well as giving a better look at the bottoms that stretched up high to her waist.

In the caption, Tropic of the C revealed that the piece Swanepoel was rocking is called the South Pacific suit while describing the bikini as the “total glam look.”

It was just earlier this week that the superstar was posing at the beach in another piece from her collection.

As the Inquisitr already reported, that time, Candice was rocking a one-piece from the line which featured a large cut-out back. The star once again flaunted her very impressive tan in the blue bathing suit as she showed off her booty in the skimpy one-piece suit with her back to the camera.

Prior to that, the Inquisitr shared that she revealed another look by rocking a red swimsuit during a fun swimwear photo shoot.

Back in 2012, Swanepoel admitted in an interview with W Magazine that she likes to ensure she’s bikini ready no matter what the season as she’s often modeling bathing suits and bikinis as part of her job as one of Victoria’s Secret’s most recognisable faces who’s also walked the runway for some of the biggest designers in the world.

“I’m usually bikini-ready all year round. I try to train as much as I can, as much as my schedule allows it,” she told the outlet at the time, admitting that she tries to work out “three or four times a week” when she can to ensure she stays in such amazing shape.

Bryan Bedder / Getty Images for Perrier-Jouët and Absolut Elyx

“If I’m on holiday, I’m active on the beach, I play tennis, I run, I swim a lot,” she then continued of how she likes to workout. “It’s just about making the workouts fun, I think, and then it doesn’t really feel that bad.”

Since the interview, Candice has welcomed two children into the world with fiancé Hermann Nicoli. She’s new mom to 2-year-old Anaca and 7-month-old Ariel.