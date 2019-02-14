Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s Surprising First Valentines Day As A Married Couple

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will spend their first Valentine’s Day as a married couple in a surprising way, considering the closeness the couple has shared since revealing their relationship to the world with a striking engagement announcement in November 2017.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be spending the day apart reveals a story published in the British newspaper Express.

The couple will spend the day in two strikingly different ways, reported the news outlet. Prince Harry will reportedly be visiting a “remote training camp in Norway, which is 200 miles inside the Arctic circle a visit to the Arctic Circle, meeting Royal Marines learning to survive the extreme cold as part of the Exercise Clockwork winter training.”

Prince Harry is the captain-general of the Royal Marines.

While the paper could not confirm what Markle would be doing on a day that is supposed to celebrate love, since she does not have any official engagements, the former Suits star will likely spend it readying herself for the couple’s big move to Frogmore Cottage and perhaps, taking a day to relax as the duo anticipates the birth of their first child.

The Duke of Sussex, Captain General @RoyalMarines, will visit Exercise Clockwork to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the operation in Bardufoss, Norway on Thursday 14th February. pic.twitter.com/73LASSDk4g — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) January 28, 2019

Hello! Magazine reported that Markle once penned on her now-defunct website The Tig that you “needed to be your own Valentine. She also noted, per the website, that she did fall for the whole idea of a day dedicated to romance. “Hook, line and sinker, I am such a sucker for Valentine’s Day. Without fail, every February 14th, I wake up feeling like I’m immersed in a Robert Doisneau photo, waiting with bated breath to be dipped into a kiss. This is all happening in black and white, of course. And in Paris, if I had my way.”

This is not the first time the couple has spent an important milestone apart. On the first anniversary of their engagement as a married couple, the two were again apart as Prince Harry was on a royal scheduled appearance to Zambia, where he met with the conservation group African Parks.

Markle and Prince Harry have experienced a whirlwind year. After announcing their engagement in November 2017, the couple began to plan their extravagant royal wedding, which took place a short six months later in May of 2018. After a sequence of royal engagements, Kensington Palace announced the couple was expecting their first child together in October 2018.

The announcement was made when the couple was on a tour of a 16- day royal tour of Australia, New Zealand, Tonga, and Fiji.