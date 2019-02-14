Kelly Ripa Poses In Bed With Mark Consuelos For A ‘Sexy’ Valentine’s Day

Kelly and Mark let fans into the bedroom in a new photo.

Kelly Ripa and husband Mark Consuelos gave fans a peek not only into their bedroom but also into their bed in a new photo the stunning Live with Kelly and Ryan host shared on her Instagram page just before Valentine’s Day. The social media snap posted on February 13 showed the couple – who have been married for more than two decades and have three children together – pretending to sleep as Kelly joked about her “sexy” secrets.

The photo featured Ripa sleeping with her sleep buds in her ears while wearing a pair of gray silk pajamas. Mark could be seen just behind her in the picture she shared with her 2.2 million followers as they got some shut-eye together.

She then joked in the caption that after 23 years with her husband, she actually doesn’t have any big secrets when it comes to having a “sexy” Valentine’s Day together, but did admit that sleeping in her headphones is her big secret to getting a good night’s sleep.

Kelly also poked a little fun at herself for seemingly sleeping in her makeup as she admitted that the bedroom picture was all staged for the shoot.

Fans left a number of comments on the sweet photo of the duo pretending to sleep alongside one another.

“Happy Valentines Day you guys are awesome,” one fan commented on the photo, while a second said, “what a beautiful couple you too [sic] are great together have a wonderful Valentine’s Day.”

A third Instagram user added in the comments section of Ripa’s new post with Consuelos, “Mark is lucky. I just think you are beautiful and funny.”

Mike Coppola / Getty Images for Lincoln Center

The bedroom photo comes just days after the former All My Children soap star was forced to clap back at a troll on the social media site after they claimed that she was “creepy” for referring to Mark by the nickname “daddy.”

As the Inquisitr shared earlier this week, Ripa posted a snap of her husband looking very buff while shirtless on the beach with the hashtag “#Daddy,” after which one Instagram user scolded her and called the term “creepy.”

But the star was quick to hit back, bluntly telling the hater, “then don’t call him daddy.”

The clap back came after the Inquisitr reported earlier this month that Kelly uploaded a sweet photo of herself and Mark enjoying some sunshine at the beach together to her account.

The actress and talk show host looked radiant as she went makeup-free in the snap while cuddling up to the Riverdale star. Consuelos and Ripa – who are parents to 21-year-old Michael, 17-year-old Lola, and 15-year-old Joaquin – enjoyed some well-deserved downtime together by the ocean during what appeared to be a romantic vacation.