Mandy Moore Receives Outpour Of Support Following Explosive Ryan Adams Abuse Claims

Mandy Moore has received a massive outpour of love and support on social media after an explosive New York Times article that revealed how musician Ryan Adams had not only “psychologically abused” her but also seven other women who decided to finally come forward.

Moore, who was married to Adams from 2009 to 2016, was one of the many women who accused the singer of emotional abuse and sexual misconduct. Others, including singers Phoebe Bridgers and Courtney Jaye, claimed he was manipulative and “dangled career opportunities while simultaneously pursuing female artists for sex.” Moore also opened up about their seven-year marriage, saying he was “psychologically abusive” and made sure she could not further her music career by preventing her from making valuable connections in the industry.

And now, lots of people in both the Hollywood and music industry are showing their support for the This Is Us star – including actresses Minka Kelly, Busy Phillips, and Alyssa Milano. “I am so proud of the graceful, class act that you are @TheMandyMoore. You are stronger and braver than most. What a joy it has been to watch you soar these past three years. You’ve only just begun,” Kelly tweeted, while Phillips showed her repulsion upon learning of the accusations by deleting “all of the Ryan Adams music I had in my library. BYE.”

Mandy Moore opens up about ex-husband Ryan Adams' alleged controlling and abusive behavior during their relationship: "He would always tell me, ‘You’re not a real musician, because you don’t play an instrument" https://t.co/abNKd04BfR pic.twitter.com/tdwb12zxTq — Variety (@Variety) February 13, 2019

“Thank you to these women for being brave and holding him accountable for his abuses of power,” Milano chimed in, while comedian Sarah Silverman went even further and called out other famous musicians: “Hm like Morrissey Michael Stipe Ozzy Osbourne Stevie Nicks… please. Love you @TheMandyMoore.”

Just last October, the 44-year-old made headlines when he claimed he couldn’t remember their wedding day because he was too high on pain killers. He also compared Moore to a “soggy piece of cardboard” in a tweet that sparked massive outrage. Adams later apologized for his remarks, claiming he was “trying to be funny.”

According to the bombshell report, which was published last Wednesday, Adams would allegedly offer career opportunities and mentorship to young female artists, but then would go on to manipulate his victims and relentlessly text them, often threatening suicide when they didn’t reply. One of the alleged victims even claimed that she was as young as 14 when the musician started texting her, and even exposed himself to her during a Skype call.

Also I love that Mandy Moore is THRIVING professionally and is happily married now while Ryan Adams is being exposed for the trash he is. The best revenge is your paper. pic.twitter.com/Rcde2iMX8S — Cher (@thecherness) February 13, 2019

The accomplished artist denied the accusations, saying that some of the details in the article were “outright false.” He also apologized for his past mistakes in a series of tweets on Wednesday.

“I am not a perfect man and I have made many mistakes. To anyone I have ever hurt, however unintentionally, I apologize deeply and unreservedly,” he wrote.

“But the picture that this article paints is upsettingly inaccurate. I would never have inappropriate interactions with someone I thought was underage. Period”