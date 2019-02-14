Keith Richards Admits He’s Struggling To Stub Out The Cigarettes

‘Lou Reed claimed nicotine was harder to quit than heroin. It is.’

For decades Keith Richards has lived the rock n’ roll lifestyle to the hilt, but old father time catches up with us all and these days the Rolling Stone icon has turned to a more healthier lifestyle to keep the lead in his pencil and his gunpowder dry.

After decades of drinking, the 75-year-old decided to give up the booze last year. The NME reports that the Rolling Stone icon decided to pull the plug on the rivers of whiskey and wine because he’s finished with the drinking game and doesn’t want to participate anymore.

His bandmate Ronnie Wood explained that since he went dry, Richards is much more mellow and laid-back. Wood observed that his old buddy is much more of a pleasure to work with.

Wood explained, “It just wasn’t working anymore, you know. I think the Keith that we used to know and love had this cutoff point where if he had one more, he’d go over the top and he’d be nasty. The cutoff point became shorter and shorter, you know, and he realized that.”

Relishing his new found sobriety, Richards is also trying to quit smoking but admits he’s struggling.

Mark Twain once wrote, “Giving up smoking is the easiest thing in the world. I know because I’ve done it thousands of times.” And despite what factories full of self-help books, nicotine patches, and electronic cigarettes would have you believe, giving up smoking is no walk in the park.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

In fact Richards has claimed that giving up the nicotine sticks is proving harder that quitting Heroin.

In an interview with Mojo, Richards explained, “I have tried to quit smoking. So far, unsuccessfully. Lou Reed claimed nicotine was harder to quit than heroin. It is.”

Oscar Wilde once said, “A cigarette is the perfect type of a perfect pleasure. It is exquisite, and it leaves one unsatisfied.”

A sentiment with which the weathered and worn rocker adheres to. He revealed that kicking his heroin habit was pure hell but he only had to struggle through it for a brief period. Quitting smoking on the other hand is proving far more difficult because, “Cigarettes are just always there, and you’ve always done it. I just pick ’em up and light ’em up without thinking about it.”

Yet showing the same sort of tenacity which has always marked him out as a true survivor, Richards is intent on reaching the finishing line when it comes to knocking the cigarettes on the head and is already smoking far less these days.

Richards reveals he has cut down by a substantial amount, and where there’s a will there’s always a way.