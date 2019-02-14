Miley Cyrus Had A Seriously Raunchy Photo For Liam Hemsworth This Valentine’s Day

Miley spread her legs in a NSFW photo she shared online for her first Valentine's Day as a wife.

Miley Cyrus most definitely didn’t go understated when it comes to her first Valentine’s Day as a wife. The star took her love with new husband Liam Hemsworth – who she married in a surprise low-key ceremony in December – very public in celebration of the romantic holiday this year, sharing a seriously raunchy throwback photo of herself on her official Twitter account.

The snap was actually a pretty hilarious but NSFW meme that read, “When it’s Valentine’s Day and bae says hi” alongside a snap of Miley laying on her back on stage in a very skimpy bodysuit – which was covered in fake dollar bills – while spreading her legs high in the air.

The photo posted to her account on February 13 appeared to be taken during her 2013 Bangerz Tour and showed her with very short blonde hair as she left very little to the imagination for the crowd while putting it all on display.

Cyrus then made it pretty clear that she was sharing the very raunchy meme for her husband, tagging him on the social media site while also telling the Independence Day: Resurgence actor just how much she loves him as they prepared to spend their first Valentine’s Day as husband and wife.

The meme understandably caused quite a stir on the social media site.

In addition to tens of thousands of retweets from fans, the risqué post shared by Cyrus this week also received more than 115,000 likes in the first few hours after she posted it online.

The star previously teased how she was planning on spending February 14 with Hemsworth while speaking to Entertainment Tonight at the premiere of Liam’s new movie Isn’t It Romantic? last weekend where she sported a huge red gown.

John Sciulli / Getty Images for G'Day USA

And while Miley went big on social media for her man one day before Valentine’s Day, her actual plans with the Australian star were a lot more low-key.

When asked what they planned on doing together, Miley told the outlet that she and Liam will “end up probably eating something like Chinese food [and] lay in bed all day.”

Hemsworth was noticeably missing from the big movie premiere due to illness, though his wife headed to the big premiere to represent him and shared that he was “feeling good” but had to “rest up” to get healthy.

Cyrus’s raunchy message for her man on social media came shortly after the Inquisitr reported that Hemsworth got very candid about what it’s really like to be married to the former The Voice coach shortly after the couple celebrated their first month of wedded bliss.

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Miley and Liam tied the knot in a small ceremony with their nearest and dearest at home on December 23. They first met while filming the romantic movie The Last Song a decade ago in 2009.