Olivia Culpo Flaunts Curves In Nude Sports Bra & Leggings On Instagram

New York Fashion Week isn’t just about glamorous outfits and fancy events, and Olivia Culpo’s latest endeavor is proof of it!

The former Miss Universe ditched the sparkly clothes and runway shows for a much more laid-back (and sweaty) occasion when she took part in a spin class with Flywheel Sports. She took to Instagram to document her athletic morning, for which she was appropriately dressed in a nude sports bra and black leggings combo, which she paired with black sneakers and a comfy black jacket. According to her Instagram stories, Olivia woke up in chilly New York City and got a haircut before leaving the comfort of her room to hit the freezing streets of the Big Apple. She debuted her shortened bob and donned a full face of makeup, including some dark mascara and a nude lipstick shade.

Wearing a big red puffer jacket, the 26-year-old told her 3.7 million followers that it was absurdly cold in NYC, but that she was excited because she was hosting the fitness class at Flywheel. She was joined by actress and former CEO of The Glam App, Cara Santana, as they partnered with drinks brand Bai for the fun event, with Cara even admitting that she had never done spinning before.

Her fitness outing comes just a couple of days after she was spotted in a super glamorous ensemble while attending the launch of the new Stuart Weitzman Spring 2019 collection. Olivia looked more sophisticated than ever in a sharp, tailor-made beige dress, which cinched at the waist with the help of a brown belt, highlighting her hourglass figure even further. She paired the classy number with brown pumps and a little brown handbag, and made sure to stay warm with a camel wool winter coat. The Sports Illustrated beauty wore her brunette locks in a sleek, tight bun, and added a pop of color to the look with her glossy red lipstick.

Meanwhile, it’s been reported that Olivia is back with her on-and-off boyfriend, Danny Amendola, after their very public split when the NFL player was spotted cosying up to a sports reporter in Miami while the model was shooting for SI in South Australia. The two apparently rang in the New Year together, and have been spotted hanging out together multiple times ever since.

“They spent several days together in Miami for New Year’s Eve and realized they really care about one another,” a source told E! News.

“They are definitely trying to work out their relationship and both want to get back together.”