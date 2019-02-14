Lucy Liu & Ginnifer Goodwin To Star In ‘Why Women Kill’ For CBS All Access

Desperate Housewives and Devious Maids creator Marc Cherry has cast actresses Lucy Liu and Ginnifer Goodwin in his new female-centric television series for CBS All Access, Why Women Kill.

The dark comedic drama will follow three women in different decades — a housewife in the 1960s, a socialite in the 1980s, and a lawyer in 2018 — who are dealing with infidelities in their marriages, according to a network press release posted on the Futon Critic website.

“As much as we like to think that the institution of marriage has evolved over the past few decades, infidelity still has the ability to rock us to the core. Why Women Kill will explore what happens when women’s primal instincts are unleashed with unexpected and twisted consequences,” Cherry, 56, explained in September of 2018 when the TV show received its straight-to-series order, according to Deadline.

“Why Women Kill poses powerful cultural questions with Marc’s inimitable, biting wit, and we look forward to taking viewers on this wild ride,” added Julie McNamara, CBS All Access’ executive vice president of Original Content.

Once Upon a Time alum Goodwin, 40, will portray Beth Ann who, in 1963, appears to be the ideal housewife for her time period. She is “kind, cheerful, and warm,” and her whole life revolves around her husband, Rob. Secretly, though, she is in denial and hiding her pain after being told that he is having an affair. “Determined to learn the sordid details for herself, Beth Ann is in for a life-changing shift of perspective,” said CBS All Access.

Meanwhile, Elementary star Liu, 50, will play Simone, who is described as “elegant, stylish, [and] effervescent” in a separate press release published on the Futon Critic website. She’s enjoying the decadent ’80s by throwing parties and spending her husband Karl’s money on shopping sprees. However, Simone’s world gets turned upside down when she discovers that Karl has been cheating on her.

There’s no word yet as to who will be playing the third female lead, the modern-day attorney.

It is also not known when Why Women Kill will be available to stream on CBS All Access.

The new show joins a growing list of original programs in the works for the streaming video on demand subscription service, including three separate Star Trek franchise series: one focused on Patrick Stewart’s Jean-Luc Picard from Star Trek: The Next Generation, another on Michelle Yeoh’s Philippa Georgiou from Star Trek: Discovery, and the animated comedy Star Trek: Lower Decks.