Selena Gomez Rocks A White Bikini On The Beach In Mexico, Fans Go Wild For Her Curvier Physique

Selena Gomez looked happy and healthy as she hit the beach in a revealing white bikini — and fans seem to love her look as well.

This week, the singer and actress took to Instagram to share some pictures of an excursion to Mexico for a friend’s engagement party. The Daily Mail then published more pictures from her outing, showing Selena rocking a high-waisted bikini as she enjoyed the sun in the sun-soaked getaway.

As the report noted, Selena seemed to be having a great time with her friends.

“According to onlookers, the bikini-clad former Disney star was beaming whilst with her friends and enjoyed a few drinks while relaxing abroad,” the report noted. “The fun day also saw Selena and her friends riding horses along the golden sand and de-stressing by a fire pit.”

But fans mostly seemed to notice Selena’s curvy physique, which was on display in the skimpy bikini. Many praised her for looking much healthier than she had been in past months, when she reportedly struggled with anxiety and self-esteem issues.

Selena has been open about her struggles but has also stuck up for herself when she’s come under attack by body shamers, saying she loves herself just the way she is. Back in 2015, Selena took to Instagram to post a picture of herself rocking a black bikini during a trip to Mexico, along with the hashtag #theresmoretolove.

A source then told Hollywood Life that she was feeling great after putting on more weight and showing off her new curves.

“Selena is feeling great about her body right now — she loves her new curves,” the unnamed insider told the outlet.

But it is not always so easy for Selena. She opened up in an interview with Elle last year saying she’s not always so confident in herself.

“I get really insecure sometimes, I go through weird ups and downs, but in general I just want people to wear what they feel comfortable in,” Gomez said.

While it may not be easy for Selena Gomez to always love her body, those who shared her pictures on the internet seemed to have no problem with it. Her bikini pictures got viral attention this week, with many saying how much they love her curvier look.

i’m all here for how healthy n glowy selena gomez looks ???? body goals pic.twitter.com/hd6pPU2ZfI — Chloé (@chloeclarkeey) February 12, 2019

I’m in love with Selena Gomez pic.twitter.com/CtO7YQBXDP — ???? (@bloomingBBH__) February 12, 2019

More pictures of Selena Gomez rocking her white bikini on the beach in Mexico can be seen here.