‘Playboy’ Playmate Lindsey Pelas Busts Out Of Hot Pink Sports Bra

Playboy playmate and social media sensation Lindsey Pelas stole the show today with a post to her Instagram. In the shot, Pelas rocked a body-hugging, hot pink sports bra — and left little to the imagination in the skimpy workout attire.

The top, which barely fit Pelas’ buxom chest, showed off the glamour model’s ample cleavage flawlessly. Her toned arms and firm abs were also visible, and she stood with a hip jutted out as she gave the camera a sexy pout.

Pelas added some sizzle to the athletic attire by wearing a pair of black spandex boy-shorts that showed off her curvaceous thighs. She wore her long, blonde locks in beach-babe waves and tied half of her hair back, with loose tendrils hanging around her flawless face. She opted for little accessories for the shot — giving off a just-hit-the-gym vibe, — wearing just a pair of diamond stud earrings.

The Maxim model wore a baby-pink shadow and heavy mascara to make her green eyes stand out. She used contouring to accentuate her gorgeous facial features, and emphasized her lips with a light rose-colored gloss.

Recently, Pelas made jaws drop when she uploaded a series of photos featuring not only one of the model’s most tempting looks, but an adorable husky as a costar. For the pictures, Pelas wore a black, lacy bodysuit and cranberry-colored, floor-length shrug. The skintight garb showed off her ample curves and buxom chest, and in the last of the series — which showed off the entire ensemble — the thigh-high stockings the Maxim model chose gave a glimpse of her toned legs.

For that set of photos, Pelas left little to the imagination with the sheer attire. She wore her honey-colored hair in a gorgeous up-do, with curls spilling around her face which was done up flawlessly for the shoot. The 27-year-old kept the accessories light, making sure to keep the focus on the unique choice of outfit.

Pelas has also been updating her fans on her exciting life by frequently updating her Instagram stories. Just today, the model showed off her curvaceous body by posting a shot of herself wearing nothing but a stringy pair of thong underwear, and an oversized teeshirt she tied under her chest, exposing her rock hard abs and toned physique.

The social media starlet also shared a few adorable snaps of her dog, who after eating some yummy treats decided to run around in circles while Pelas tried to rein him in. Apparently, all that running around wore the pup, whose name is Tosh, out; the last in the series of pics posted to the story shows Pelas and a very sleepy Tosh snuggled up together in a plush-looking bed.