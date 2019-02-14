Camille Kostek Flaunts Major Cleavage In Velvet Crop Top For Latest Instagram Post

After celebrating her boyfriend Rob Gronkowski’s Super Bowl win, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Camille Kostek jetted off to the Big Apple to attend some of the highly anticipated New York Fashion Week shows. Following the luxury brand The Blond’s show on Tuesday, February 12, the blonde bombshell attended the after party, and took to her Instagram account to share a photo of the sexy ensemble she sported for the event.

In the sexy snap shared to social media on Wednesday, February 13 — a day after the glamorous event was held — Camille was photographed sitting on a large beige couch next to a floor-to-ceiling window that provided a breathtaking view behind her of the city that never sleeps. The 26-year-old looked stunning in an all-black ensemble that did her nothing but favors, showing off plenty of skin and flaunting her incredible physique.

Camille donned a sexy long sleeved velvet crop top that hooked together in the middle, showing off an ample amount of cleavage — a display her followers are used to seeing in the various skimpy bikinis she also models on social media. The barely-there top cut off just above her waist to show off some of her trim midsection, some of which was also covered up by a pair of high waist leather pants that perfectly hugged her signature curves. The model completed her look with a pair of black lace-up booties, and wore her signature blonde tresses up in a high ponytail on top of her head. Camille tagged the cosmetics brand Maybelline in the photo, suggesting that her glamorous makeup look featuring a dark pink lip and heavy eyeliner was created with products from the line.

Fans of the stunning swimsuit model went wild for her latest Instagram snap, which at the time of this writing had already accrued more than 9,000 likes within just one hour of being uploaded. Several people took to the comments section as well to compliment Camille’s gorgeous look, calling her “beautiful” and a “stunner.”

Before sharing the photo to her Instagram feed, Camille gave her 460,000 followers a glimpse of her look from last night on her Instagram stories, and accompanied the snap with a few short clips of her dancing at the runway show’s after party, which, according to the post’s geotag, was held at the night club Top of the Standard.

In one of the clips, Camille was captured busting a frequent move of hers — shaking her booty and hips as she slowly crouched down to the ground. In typical Camille fashion, she also added the hashtag “#nevernotdancing” to the clip, something that she has proved to be true about herself with a number of other sexy posts to her Instagram story and feed showing her wildly dancing around.