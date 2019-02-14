‘Maxim’ Model Abigail Ratchford Busts Out Of Sizzling Red Bikini Top

Maxim model Abigail Ratchford sure knows how to bring the heat when it comes to sizzling snaps of herself that make heads turn, and a pre-Valentine’s Day pic posted to the bombshell’s Instagram on Wednesday is no different.

Ratchford wowed her 8.9 million followers with a series of photos of herself rocking a red, lacy bikini top. The skintight number showed off the model’s ample cleavage, and, while showing a lot of skin, Ratchford’s buxom chest all but busted out of the top. The self-proclaimed “Queen of Curves” left little to the imagination in the sultry snap.

The glamour model wore her chestnut-colored hair in large, bouncy waves that spilled over her shoulders and chest. She dusted on some bronzer to emphasize her prominent cheek bones and used contouring to highlight her flawless features. She wore a golden-hued shadow and a black mascara — the duo bringing out the emerald in her stunning eyes gorgeously.

Ratchford chose a dark-pink liner and a peach gloss to accentuate her plump pout. She left the accessories out of the snap, opting to have her full-bodied chest and intricate top be the star of the show.

The Esquire model, who celebrated her birthday yesterday, uploaded several more shots in the same attire to her Instagram story — giving her followers different angles and views of the sexy ensemble.

She also shared an antidote of a recent trip she took, snapping a pic of her luggage strewn about in the street while she revealed that the back of the Uber she was riding in flew open and her suitcases went flying. Not a very fun thing to happen on your birthday — but the model took it in stride and shared a few other jaw-dropping photos and videos of herself.

In one Valentine’s Day-inspired clip, the model wore a candy-conversation heart style top in cotton candy pink and blue hues. She topped the look off with a fur-lined robe and did a sexy little shimmy as she modeled the garb.

Earlier in the day, Ratchford delighted her fans with a shot of herself rocking a leather-inspired lingerie top with the straps pulled down off of her shoulders. She playfully popped a finger in her mouth as she looked off camera, giving a side glimpse of her voluptuous chest. She paired the look with giant rhinestone encrusted earrings that dangled down to her shoulders and wore her dark hair in large barreled curls.

As always, fans of the sultry model will be keeping an eye out on her social media platforms to see what the vixen will be posting next.