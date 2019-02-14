‘Teen Mom’ Catelynn Lowell Is Having Contractions, Says Baby ‘Wants To Come Soon’

It’s almost baby time for pregnant Catelynn Lowell. The Teen Mom OG star took to Instagram on Wednesday night to reveal that she is dilated and is having contractions.

Catelynn posted a text photo to Instagram informing her followers that she is dilated 3 centimeters and included a caption which read, “Not contractions that take my breath away but she really wants to come soon! But I could also be like this for dayyysss so we shall see what she wants to do lol!”

Fans were introduced to Catelynn Lowell and her now husband Tyler Baltierra on the first season of 16 and Pregnant. The couple had a unique storyline in that they were considering placing their daughter for adoption. The decision that the couple had to make was not an easy one, but they ultimately chose to place their daughter for adoption.

The cameras have continued to follow Catelynn and Tyler on Teen Mom OG. On New Years Day 2015, Catelynn gave birth to the couples second daughter, Novalee. Later that year, Catelynn and Tyler got married.

Catelynn and Tyler revealed that they were expecting another baby back in September 2018. At the time, Catelynn revealed she was “shocked” when she learned she was pregnant.

Speaking to US Weekly, Cate explained, “We were going to wait a really long time. We were using protection and everything and still got pregnant. This baby just wanted to be here. It was very unexpected.”

On the most recent season of Teen Mom OG, fans watched as Catelynn and Tyler dealt with some marital issues. The couple decided that it would be best to take some time apart in order to work on their own issues. For 30 days, the couple went through a unique separation period. Although they lived separately, Tyler was still close by and they still spent time together.

Now, the couple are preparing to welcome another daughter into their lives and she may be here sooner than they anticipated. Catelynn revealed to Radar Online that her due date was March 6, which is about three weeks away. At nearly 37 weeks into her pregnancy, Catelynn could give birth at any time.

As previously reported by Inquisitr, on Tuesday night Catelynn posted a meme to Instagram which read, “If I could just drop, efface, and dilate…That’d be great.”

Now at 3 centimeters dilated, it looks like Catelynn is getting her wish and is getting closer to meeting her baby girl!