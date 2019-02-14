Khloe Kardashian Is Choosing Not To Worry About Relationship With Tristan Thompson, Per ‘E! News’

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s relationship has been up in the air for a year now, but the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is reportedly not worrying herself with the details of her romance.

According to E! News, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have been very quiet about their relationship as of late. Rumors have even been flying that the pair may have quietly split. However, sources tell the outlet that’s not the case.

“They are still together. Tristan is on the road and in Cleveland and Khloe’s in L.A. most of the time. [She is] focused on True and her work. She’s all about True and being a good mom,” the insider dished.

The source goes on to say that Khloe likes to keep her relationship with Tristan more private these days, and “keep things under wraps,” likely due to the NBA star’s cheating scandal last year.

As many fans will remember, Thompson was busted cheating on Kardashian back in April when photos and video of the basketball player kissing another woman surfaced online.

Khloe was nine months pregnant at the time, and gave birth to the couple’s first child, daughter True, just hours after the cheating scandal erupted online.

Now, nearly a year after Tristan’s infidelity, the reality star is more focused on her baby girl and career, like her clothing line Good American, than she is on worrying about the state of her relationship with Thompson.

“She’s consumed with True and head-over-heels in love with her. She doesn’t need to think about what’s up with Tristan or what he’s doing out on the road like she used to,” the insider revealed.

Other sources claim that Khloe Kardashian is more than happy with the way her life is at the moment, and loves being a mother to her little girl more than anything.

Recently, Kardashian and Thompson were spotted out together in L.A. having dinner following the Cavaliers’ big win over the Lakers, and onlookers claim that there seemed to be nothing but good vibes between the pair, and that Khloe looked happy and proud to be on Tristan’s arm.

Kardashian also spent Halloween and Thanksgiving with Thompson in Cleveland, but chose to stay in L.A. with her family for Christmas, and headed to Aspen with her famous family to ring in the New Year.

Fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson when Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns for a brand new season in March.