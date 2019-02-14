Mandy Moore: The Real Reason Why She Hasn’t Released A New Album Since 2009

This Is Us star Mandy Moore started her career as a singer in the late 1990s. She was part of the big pop music boom at the turn of the century that included Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera, and Jessica Simpson. However, she hasn’t released a new album since 2009’s Amanda Leigh. Now, fans are finding out the real reason why she has not put out any new music in 10 years.

Moore’s ex-husband, 44-year-old singer-songwriter Ryan Adams, was accused of sexual misconduct and emotional abuse by several women in an exposé published on the New York Times website on Wednesday, February 13, as previously reported by the Inquisitr. She spoke to the publication about her time with the musician, revealing that she tried to make an album with him that never came to fruition.

The two artists met in 2008 and, although he was 10 years older, they fell in love and got married on March 10, 2009, in Savannah, Georgia.

According to the New York Times, after she split with her music manager in 2010, Adams offered to help her with her next record. In doing so, she claims that he discouraged her from working with other producers or managers, which left him in charge of her music career.

“Music was a point of control for him,” she told the newspaper.

Even though they had written several songs together that Adams told her he wanted to record, Moore alleges that he would then use her studio time slots to work on material with other female musicians.

She said that he soon became emotionally abusive towards her, telling her that she was not a “real musician” because she didn’t play an instrument. He allegedly lashed out at her in other ways as well.

“His controlling behavior essentially did block my ability to make new connections in the industry during a very pivotal and potentially lucrative time — my entire mid-to-late 20s,” she told the Times.

Nearly six years after they wed, in January of 2015, Moore filed for divorce. At the time, according to People, the separation was said to be mutual and called “a respectful, amicable parting of ways” in an official statement from her rep. The divorce was finalized in June of 2016.

Through his lawyer, Adams told the New York Times that Moore’s perception of their relationship is “completely inconsistent with his view” and that he never prevented her from working with others on music.

Now that a couple of years have passed, 34-year-old Moore — who is now married to Dawes frontman Taylor Goldsmith — said that she is ready to make music again.

“I’m not going to let Ryan stop me,” she stated.